Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 1 Malik Nabers

March 18, 2024 12:05 PM
Chris Simms sees shades of Ja'Marr Chase and DJ Moore in Malik Nabers, and he sees no weaknesses in the LSU star's game, which is why he tops Simms' WR rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft.
