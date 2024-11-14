 Skip navigation
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets

November 14, 2024 01:19 PM
Chris Simms likes Anthony Richardson and the Colts to upset the Jets in Week 11, while Mike Florio predicts New York will eke out a win at home.
1:12
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
2:58
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
2:18
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets
2:37
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
2:20
NFL Week 11 preview: Falcons vs. Broncos
2:48
NFL Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Titans
4:22
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
4:41
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
4:26
NFL Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
2:30
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
3:48
NFL Week 11 preview: Rams vs. Patriots
3:18
NFL Week 11 preview: Jaguars vs. Lions
