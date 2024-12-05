 Skip navigation
NFL Week 14 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins

December 5, 2024 11:10 AM
After playing on Thanksgiving, Miami had extra days to prepare for a Week 14 matchup against the Jets, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe it won't make much difference anyway because the Dolphins are just better.
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
6:33
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
1:42
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
2:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_seahwaksatcards_241205.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_bears49ers_241205.jpg
3:07
NFL Week 14 preview: Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_jagsattitans_241205.jpg
2:18
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
nbc_csu_brownssteelers_241205.jpg
3:01
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_saintsgiants_241205.jpg
4:05
NFL Week 14 preview: Saints vs. Giants
nbc_csu_pantherseagles_241205.jpg
3:48
NFL Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_falconsvikings_241205.jpg
3:31
NFL Week 14 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
nbc_simms_raidersatbucs_241205.jpg
4:57
NFL Week 14 preview: Raiders vs. Buccaneers
