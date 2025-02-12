 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceweartear_250213.jpg
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceweartear_250213.jpg
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spagnuolo did 'really well' against Eagles offense

February 12, 2025 12:51 PM
Chris Simms dissects the performance from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who did a good job despite going up against a talented Philadelphia Eagles offense.
Up Next
nbc_csu_mahomesfangio_250212.jpg
25:46
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs ‘in a big way’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefs_250210.jpg
3:21
Super Bowl LIX among Mahomes’ worst career losses
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglespassrush_250210.jpg
6:54
Eagles’ D-line puts up dominant display in SB
Now Playing
nbc_simms_damnokay_250210.jpg
7:35
Williams, Carter top Super Bowl unsung heroes
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sblixpicks_250206.jpg
5:24
Super Bowl LIX preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_foreaglestowin_250206.jpg
3:39
For PHI to win Super Bowl LIX, Hurts must audible
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sblixtop5nonqbsv2_250203.jpg
18:42
Super Bowl LIX most important non-QB players
Now Playing
nbc_simms_traviskelcefuture_250203.jpg
1:57
Chiefs’ Kelce a ‘top three’ TE of all time
Now Playing
eagles__621545.jpg
1:40
Super Bowl LIX sack odds: Target Carter, Smith
Now Playing
nbc_simms_garrettbreaknews_250203.jpg
7:14
Most appealing landing spots for Garrett
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chiefsoffenseeaglesdefense_250129.jpg
17:33
Eagles defense ‘can’t sit back’ against Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_csu_superbowlmvp_250129.jpg
2:58
Super Bowl LIX MVP odds: Can Chiefs’ Kelce win?
Now Playing