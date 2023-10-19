Watch Now
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Cardinals heading to Seattle and whether they can hold up to the firepower the Seahawks to bring to their matchup on Sunday.
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
With the Patriots in a "head-scratching" position at QB, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Bills will take pride in "finding the magic again" against their AFC East rival.
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 matchup and whether the Browns' defense will be able to keep up its historic pace.
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
With the likelihood that both the Raiders and Bears will be starting backup quarterbacks, Chris Simms and Mike Florio see their Week 7 matchup as a crapshoot.
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the NFC South clash between the Falcons, who need to see more out of Desmond Ridder, and the Buccaneers, whose success or failure falls heavily on Baker Mayfield.
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't like the Steelers offense's chances to move the ball against a stingy Rams defense led by Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald.
Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio question if the Packers have any reluctance to open up the offensive play book, while noting the Broncos defense has struggled so far this season.
Week 7 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 7 matchup and whether or not the Lions will be able to have success against the Ravens secondary.
Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why despite the Chargers' defensive improvements last week, the Chiefs' offense has the upper hand.
Week 7 preview: Dolphins vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the highly-anticipated Sunday night matchup between the Dolphins and the Eagles and whether Philadelphia can wake up against an explosive Miami team.
Week 7 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both expect the 49ers to bounce back from their first loss of the season Monday, when they'll take on a Vikings team that could simply be overmatched.
SF, BUF, KC, MIA among Simms’ Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both high on the San Franisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills in their Week 7 matchups and are also feeling the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Sunday.