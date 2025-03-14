SEC Tournament - Missouri vs Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The evening session in Nashville begins with Missouri (22-10, 11-8) taking on Florida (27-4, 14-4).

The Tigers won their first game of the SEC Tournament, 85-73, against Mississippi State. Every player scored for Missouri led by Tamar Bates who poured in 25. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers.

The Florida Gators take the court riding an eight-game winning streak. Last Saturday the Gators dumped Ole Miss, 90-71. Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida scoring 17.2 points per game.

These schools have not met since January 14. Missouri won that night in Gainesville, 83-82.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Missouri vs. Florida

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Missouri vs. Florida

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Missouri Tigers (+340), Florida Gators (-450)

Spread: Gators -9.5

Total: 161.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Missouri vs. Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Gators game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Missouri at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 161.5.

Missouri vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

Florida is 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games (23-8 for the season)

Florida is 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Missouri is 1-3 against the spread in their last 4 games (17-14 for the season)

