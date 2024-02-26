 Skip navigation
WRs and QBs to watch at the 2024 NFL Combine

February 26, 2024 01:08 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the 2024 NFL Draft's depth at wide receiver, what they want to see from the quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine and more.
