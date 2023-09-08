 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_marylandtdmcdonald_230909.jpg
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_marylandtdmcdonald_230909.jpg
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How transfers Prather, Chambers support each other

September 8, 2023 04:03 PM
Transfer wide receivers Kaden Prather and Tyrese Chambers discuss their transition to Maryland, including practicing at Jones-Hill House, their favorite spots on campus and their strong relationship with each other.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
16:47
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
6:47
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playersinjured_230908.jpg
4:58
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefstakeaways_230908.jpg
11:02
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lionstakeawaysv2_230908.jpg
8:47
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rexintv_230908.jpg
10:53
Ryan: Jets with the most talented defense
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lionsvchiefsreact_230908.jpg
10:23
Lions deserve victory lap after win over Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
2:46
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jawaanv2_230908.jpg
13:00
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphins_230908.jpg
8:07
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bijan_230908.jpg
6:19
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardson_230908.jpg
2:36
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
Now Playing