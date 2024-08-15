Watch Now
Burrow's path to being elite fantasy QB is narrow
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew examine Matthew Berry's Top 12 quarterback Rankings, explaining why Joe Burrow doesn't provide much fantasy upside at the quarterback position.
Up Next
Darnold could become a Mayfield-type fantasy QB
Darnold could become a Mayfield-type fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through the Rotoworld Player News, giving a 2024 outlook for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold after the season-ending injury to rookie signal caller JJ McCarthy.
Can Nacua deliver on 2024 fantasy projections?
Can Nacua deliver on 2024 fantasy projections?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Matthew Berry's Top 12 wide receiver Rankings, focusing on whether Puka Nacua can put up WR1 numbers with a healthy Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles.
Williams’ workload with Rams ‘not a concern’
Williams' workload with Rams 'not a concern'
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take a look at the Top 12 running back rankings, discussing why the workload for Kyren Williams shouldn't be a concern, even with rookie Blake Corum in the mix.
Kittle is a ‘boom or bust’ TE fantasy option
Kittle is a 'boom or bust' TE fantasy option
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Matthew Berry's Top 12 tight end Rankings, debating whether San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is still worth an early-round selection
Taylor leads back half of Berry’s Top 24 rankings
Taylor leads back half of Berry's Top 24 rankings
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the back half of Matthew Berry's Top 24 fantasy football positional rankings, highlighted by running backs' Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley.
Jefferson, Chase worthy of No. 1 fantasy pick
Jefferson, Chase worthy of No. 1 fantasy pick
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look at Matthew Berry's Top 24 fantasy football positional rankings, debating which players are worthy of being the No. 1 overall selection.
Why No. 4 is an ideal fantasy football draft spot
Why No. 4 is an ideal fantasy football draft spot
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew evaluate different draft spots, explaining why the No. 4 is an ideal place to get two elite players in your first two selections.
Navigating McCarthy, Gibbs injuries for fantasy
Navigating McCarthy, Gibbs injuries for fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the fantasy implications for injuries related to Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Giants RB Tyrone Tracy.
Flowers, Pickens lead potential fantasy breakouts
Flowers, Pickens lead potential fantasy breakouts
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss who the fantasy football breakout candidates are, including young highly-drafted wide receivers Zay Flowers and George Pickens.
Kupp, Higgins provide great fantasy value at ADP
Kupp, Higgins provide great fantasy value at ADP
Matthew Berry sits down with Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher to discuss what makes Cooper Kupp and Tee Higgins steals at their low draft positions.
Rookie Harrison can make immediate fantasy impact
Rookie Harrison can make immediate fantasy impact
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew are confident in Marvin Harrison Jr.'s ability to make an impact in his NFL rookie season -- both for his Arizona Cardinals and for fantasy football managers.