 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
The TOUR Championship - Final Round
Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007
Gleyber Torres
Lightning in a bottle candidates for fantasy baseball stretch run

Top Clips

nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_240826.jpg
Steelers are in ‘good position’ to evaluate QBs
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240826.jpg
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million
nbc_ffhh_tightends_240826.jpg
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
The TOUR Championship - Final Round
Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007
Gleyber Torres
Lightning in a bottle candidates for fantasy baseball stretch run

Top Clips

nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_240826.jpg
Steelers are in ‘good position’ to evaluate QBs
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240826.jpg
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million
nbc_ffhh_tightends_240826.jpg
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024

August 26, 2024 03:01 PM
The FFHH crew discuss some of their favorite bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024, including picks on Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Brock Bowers, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_tightends_240826.jpg
9:55
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt3_240826.jpg
10:01
What is Maye’s fantasy potential as a rookie?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
7:10
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
5:48
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240823.jpg
6:51
Injury updates on Steelers’ Warren, Dolphins’ Hill
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240823.jpg
3:05
Berry’s NFL MVP case for Lions’ Goff at +2000
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chaseceedee_240823.jpg
5:54
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_coltsbengals_240823.jpg
6:16
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts’ Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_robinson_240823.jpg
3:31
Rams’ Robinson is a ‘savvy’ value pick in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cooper_240823.jpg
4:00
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240823.jpg
4:34
Jaguars’ offense could create fantasy headaches
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_titans_240823.jpg
10:29
Don’t sleep on Titans’ offense in fantasy drafts
Now Playing