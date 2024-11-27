Watch Now
Pickens, Sutton lead top WR plays in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nico Collins, George Pickens and Cortland Sutton are in for big fantasy games during Week 13.
Up Next
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why they're fading Zay Flowers and Kyle Pitts in fantasy given the recent trends with both pass catchers.
Conner, Swift have limited fantasy potential
Conner, Swift have limited fantasy potential
Matthew Berry breaks down why James Conner, D'Andre Swift and Najee Harris are on his running back Hate list, explaining why bad matchups could result in all three players underperforming in Week 13.
Jones reportedly signs with Vikings
Jones reportedly signs with Vikings
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to Daniel Jones reportedly signing with the Vikings, discussing why the move has a minimal fantasy impact with Sam Darnold starting in Minnesota.
Williams, Brown headline Week 13 RB Love list
Williams, Brown headline Week 13 RB Love list
Matthew Berry explains why strong workloads make Kyren Williams, Chase Brown and Bucky Irving top-tier fantasy plays for Week 13 of the NFL season.
What Dobbins’ absence means for LAC’s backfield
What Dobbins' absence means for LAC's backfield
The FFHH crew evaluates the fantasy impact of J.K. Dobbins' knee injury and the latest headlines out of New York regarding Jets running back Breece Hall.
Week 13 TE waivers: Look to Henry, Ertz, Gray
Week 13 TE waivers: Look to Henry, Ertz, Gray
Hunter Henry and Zach Ertz again headline FFHH's favorite additions off the waiver wire at tight end in Week 13, bringing high floors due to target share — while touchdown potential gives Noah Gray a high ceiling.
Chargers’ Johnston struggles against Ravens
Chargers' Johnston struggles against Ravens
Quentin Johnston's woes top FFHH's takeaways from the Chargers' NFL Week 12 loss to the Ravens, and the crew compares Zay Flowers vs. Ladd McConkey and Mark Andrews vs. Will Dissly the rest of the way in fantasy.
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers identify two Defensive Player of the Year candidates who should have shorter odds before Matthew Berry, despite his Commanders fandom, keys in on a Bo Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year play.
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
A "doozy" of a running back situation with the Raiders means Ameer Abdullah leads FFHH's fantasy Week 13 waiver adds at RB, followed by Jeremy McNichols and Gus Edwards.
Douglas, Vele, two Panthers top Week 13 WR waivers
Douglas, Vele, two Panthers top Week 13 WR waivers
FFHH presents some of their favorite waiver adds for Week 13, including Demario Douglas, Devaughn Vele and a pair of Panthers in Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen.
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options
There aren't many great options from the waiver wire at quarterback at this point in the season, but for the desperate managers, Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Drake Maye or Will Levis could do the trick in NFL Week 13.