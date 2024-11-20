Watch Now
Trust Eagles' Smith, Raiders' Meyers in lineups
Matthew Berry & Co. review wide receiver and tight end start/sit decisions for Week 12, including Jakobi Meyers, DeVonta Smith, T.J. Hockenson, and Romeo Doubs.
Up Next
Target Chiefs’ spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets
Target Chiefs' spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. review their top early Week 12 lines from DraftKings Sportsbook, with looks at the Chiefs, Colts, and Raiders.
49ers’ Jennings to continue feasting in fantasy
49ers' Jennings to continue feasting in fantasy
Matthew Berry & Co. review Jauan Jennings' promising Week 12 outlook, explain why Nick Westrbook-Ikhine's production is unsustainable, and dive into the Broncos' confusing backfield.
Fantasy ripple effects from Jets firing Douglas
Fantasy ripple effects from Jets firing Douglas
Connor Rogers examines Joe Douglas' biggest missteps as the Jets' general manager, while Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. look at the fantasy impact of his exit with so many changes looming.
Avoid Browns’ Winston in fantasy against Steelers
Avoid Browns' Winston in fantasy against Steelers
Matthew Berry remains cautious with Jameis Winston even after his Week 11 success, explaining why his "wide range of outcomes" makes him worth avoiding in Week 12 against the Steelers.
Reasons to start Pollard, sit Ekeler in Week 12
Reasons to start Pollard, sit Ekeler in Week 12
Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. debate Tony Pollard's Week 12 outlook against the Texans before diving into the Commanders' backfield, where Brian Robinson could reassert himself.
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and Co. run through their favorite WRs to target on Week 12 waivers, highlighting Elijah Moore, Christian Watson, and Quentin Johnston with favorable matchups ahead.
Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
Berry 'not ready' to drop Estime despite committee
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable players to drop, most notably if they are off the Audric Estime train after underdelivering in Week 11.
No reason Nix should be available in fantasy
No reason Nix should be available in fantasy
Bo Nix’s progression of late is “not a fluke,” and as fantasy’s QB4 over the last four weeks, he leads Matthew Berry’s Week 12 waiver wire targets that also includes Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye.
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
With Tommy DeVito taking over under center for the Giants, Matthew Berry and Co. discuss if the signal-caller carries any fantasy upside for New York's playmakers.
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the fantasy storylines from Texans-Cowboys, including Joe Mixon’s three-TD night and if managers should move on from the likes of C.J. Stroud and Rico Dowdle.
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their case for a trio of future bets to consider, including Saquon Barkley MVP, Sean Payton COY, and the New York Jets win total.