Berry's Week 2 TE waiver adds: Likely, Parkinson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Palou and Barry Wanser - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m104199.jpg
Ganassi executive says Alex Palou hampered by battery failure at Milwaukee unrelated to hybrid
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Reports: PGA Tour talks with PIF set to intensify in New York City
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 1 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreportv2_240910.jpg
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
nbc_dps_jets49ersrecap_240910.jpg
When did 49ers know McCaffrey would miss Week 1?
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbv2_240910.jpg
Dobbins tops Berry’s Week 2 RB waiver wire adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Palou and Barry Wanser - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m104199.jpg
Ganassi executive says Alex Palou hampered by battery failure at Milwaukee unrelated to hybrid
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Reports: PGA Tour talks with PIF set to intensify in New York City
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 1 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreportv2_240910.jpg
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
nbc_dps_jets49ersrecap_240910.jpg
When did 49ers know McCaffrey would miss Week 1?
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbv2_240910.jpg
Dobbins tops Berry’s Week 2 RB waiver wire adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Berry's Week 2 TE waiver adds: Likely, Parkinson

September 10, 2024 01:29 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 2 tight end waiver adds, from Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely to Los Angeles Rams' Colby Parkinson.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbv2_240910.jpg
18:34
Dobbins tops Berry’s Week 2 RB waiver wire adds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_240910.jpg
6:57
Target Jeudy, Dortch on wide receiver waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnftakeaways_240910.jpg
4:53
Berry’s Jets-49ers fantasy football takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240910.jpg
4:21
Packers offense takes downgrade with Love’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverqb_240910.jpg
6:05
Mayfield, Fields are top Week 2 QB waiver adds
Now Playing
backtofutures.jpg
1:31
Futures Bets: Shanahan for Coach of the Year?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_warriorsandscaries_240909.jpg
7:31
Dobbins dashes, Burrow a bummer in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfpreview_240909.jpg
1:36
Watch for McCaffrey, 49ers WRs, Conklin on MNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dkmnf_240909.jpg
2:15
Hall among best prop bets for Jets v. 49ers on MNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_texind_240909.jpg
10:47
Mixon, fantasy stars show out in Texans-Colts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jagsphins_240909.jpg
6:52
Week 1 usage promising for Achane, not Etienne
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_billscards_240909.jpg
8:09
Allen a ‘superhero,’ but surroundings a concern
Now Playing