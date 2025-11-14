Takeaways from Patriots offense in TNF win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 2
Alex Bregman Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
NCAA Womens Basketball: Florida State at Connecticut
How to watch Ohio State vs No. 1 UConn: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
Detroit Lions v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_genosmith_251114.jpg
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251114.jpg
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 2
Alex Bregman Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
NCAA Womens Basketball: Florida State at Connecticut
How to watch Ohio State vs No. 1 UConn: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
Detroit Lions v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_genosmith_251114.jpg
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251114.jpg
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Takeaways from Patriots offense in TNF win

November 14, 2025 12:25 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap Thursday Night Football as the New England Patriots offense performed well in the win over the New York Jets.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_genosmith_251114.jpg
01:27
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251114.jpg
03:10
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_ffhh_budlight_251114.jpg
05:25
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 11
rashid_shaheed.jpg
04:06
Shaheed, Lockett, Dortch are intriguing flex plays
nbc_ffhh_davismills_251114.jpg
03:43
Mills is ‘a viable QB2' for Texans offense
nbc_ffhh_49ersbucsinjuries_251114.jpg
04:38
Reacting to Buccaneers and 49ers injury news
nbc_ffhh_jetscatchers_251114.jpg
04:37
Jets’ pass catchers struggle without Wilson
nbc_roto_bestbets_251114.jpg
01:33
Eagles, Steelers highlight best bets in Week 11
nbc_bte_bestbets11_251114.jpg
02:10
Smith receiving yards, Seahawks lead best bets
nbc_bte_dallv_251114.jpg
01:33
Lean Cowboys and the over vs. Raiders on MNF
nbc_bte_detphi_251114.jpg
02:02
Eagles-Lions could go either way on Sunday night
nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
10:00
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
05:14
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
04:35
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards
nbc_pft_wk11previewsv2_251114.jpg
06:55
Identifying Week 11 matchups with most at stake
nbc_pft_treveyontalk_251114.jpg
06:03
Patriots ‘have something’ with rookie RB Henderson
nbc_pft_justinfields_251114.jpg
07:11
Holley: Fields lacks ‘feel’ for playing QB
nbc_pft_snfpreview_251114.jpg
13:49
Exploring AJB’s comments ahead of SNF vs. Lions
nbc_pft_patsjerseys_251114.jpg
04:48
Reacting to Patriots’ rivalry uniform against Jets
nbc_pft_tombradychat_251114.jpg
04:35
Did Brady want Vrabel as head coach of Raiders?
nbc_nfl_patsschedule_251114.jpg
14:14
Examining Patriots’ ceiling after improving to 9-2
nbc_pft_vrabelpt2_251114.jpg
07:19
Patriots shattering expectations amid win streak
nbc_pft_belichicktalk_251114.jpg
10:28
Comparing Vrabel, Belichick’s coaching styles
nbc_pft_vrabeltalk_251114.jpg
03:48
Vrabel’s authenticity fueling Patriots’ turnaround
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251113.jpg
01:23
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsbroncos_251113.jpg
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
para_cumix_trials_game1_251114.jpg
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_nba_jerseys1_251114.jpg
07:46
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 1
nbc_dps_patbensoninterview_251114.jpg
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
nbc_roto_henderson_251114.jpg
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
nbc_roto_laporta_251114.jpg
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
nbc_dps_gronkinterview_251114.jpg
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady
nbc_dps_baseballmvp_251114.jpg
08:48
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
nbc_roto_clippersmavs_251114.jpg
02:03
Why betting Clippers vs. Mavericks can be tricky
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_bte_mianyk_251114.jpg
01:38
Brunson being out will result in low scoring game
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special
nbc_offguard_nicoharrison_251113.jpg
22:19
Analyzing Mavs’ decision to fire GM Harrison
nbc_offguard_cadecunningham_251113.jpg
14:01
Assessing Cunningham’s ascension with Pistons
nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_kincaid_251113.jpg
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury