Fill in the Blank: Best late-round draft steals
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss which players they think will be the best late-round steals in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as which QB they believe will have the strongest rookie campaign.
Dungy recounts life-changing phone call from Noll
Tony Dungy thinks back to the 1977 NFL Draft, where he revisits his feelings after going undrafted and what it was like to get a call from the legendary Chuck Noll just a day later.
Harrison shares memories from 1994 NFL Draft
Rodney Harrison takes us back to the 1994 NFL Draft, where he reflects on the moment he knew the Chargers selected him and how his mother made their watch party so memorable.
Harrison, Dungy, Collinsworth reveal mock draft
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison join Jac Collinsworth to run through the first 11 picks of their 2024 NFL mock draft, where the Patriots pass on a quarterback to draft Marvin Harrison Jr.
Should the Giants move on from Jones during draft?
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan break down the New York Giants' quarterback situation, discussing if the team should "look for the future" and select a player to ultimately replace Daniel Jones.
Ryan looking to explore post-retirement life
Logan Ryan chats with Devin McCourty about his retirement, including his jump into broadcasting and his memories from playing at Rutgers.
Smith is ‘smart’ to sign extension with Eagles
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan agree that DeVonta Smith's three-year, $75M extension is a "smart" move for both himself and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Speed Round: Favorite NFL coaches, teammates
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan run through several topics while reflecting on their NFL careers, including the best teams they played on, favorite teammates, toughest players they faced and more.
Where Jets new uniforms rank among throwback looks
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan react to the New York Jets unveiling new uniforms for the 2024 season before discussing some of their favorite throwback uniforms throughout NFL history.
McCourty twins share pre-draft memories
The McCourty brothers recall memories from pre-draft visits with NFL teams, including being quizzed on plays and eating expensive dinners.
Speed Round: Best current NFL WR groups
Devin and Jason McCourty reveal which teams they believe have the strongest WR rooms in the NFL, from the Bengals to the Dolphins and more.
Could Dolphins, McDaniel take chance on Penix Jr.?
Devin and Jason McCourty discuss the possibility of the Miami Dolphins selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo then look at potential draft scenarios for the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick.