 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_devanteadams_240501.jpg
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
nbc_pft_morenflgames_240501.jpg
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires
nbc_pft_mattstafford_240501.jpg
Outlining Stafford’s options in contract talks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_devanteadams_240501.jpg
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
nbc_pft_morenflgames_240501.jpg
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires
nbc_pft_mattstafford_240501.jpg
Outlining Stafford’s options in contract talks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Outlining Stafford’s options in contract talks

May 1, 2024 09:16 AM
Matthew Stafford reportedly wants the Rams to guarantee his salary beyond this season, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to dissect his mechanics and what the future holds for the QB in L.A.
Up Next
nbc_pft_devanteadams_240501.jpg
4:24
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_morenflgames_240501.jpg
4:06
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires
Now Playing
nbc_pft_scaleof1thru10part2_240501.jpg
17:08
Scale of 1-10: Daniels, Penix Jr., Nix situations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ajbrown_240501.jpg
5:31
Brown focused on proving value after his extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantsvikingspats_240501.jpg
10:21
Patriots not trading down puts pressure on Maye
Now Playing
nbc_pft_scaleof1thru10_240501.jpg
12:07
Scale of 1-10: Maye, McCarthy, Williams situations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayebrissett_240501.jpg
12:51
Maye, Brissett will compete for starting role
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nbadeal_240501__922573.jpg
5:31
What next NBA deal could mean for the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
3:16
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
10:47
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
6:36
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ballardonmitchell_240430.jpg
4:32
Ballard addresses negative reports on Mitchell
Now Playing