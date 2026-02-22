 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Third Round
Jacob Bridgeman delivers brilliant performance at Riviera, build six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at UCLA
Dent’s late layup in OT lifts UCLA past No. 10 Illinois 95-94 after 23-point comeback
Hunter Lawrence wins his first Supercross race at Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Seas parted for Tomac to earn second in Arlington
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington

Watch Now

Webb ‘bummed’ with chance to four-peat in Round 7

February 21, 2026 10:33 PM
Despite coming home on the podium, Cooper Webb is “bummed” he wasn’t more aggressive to four-peat at Arlington Supercross, but looks ahead to Daytona with a good chance to make noise.

Latest Clips

48
Seas parted for Tomac to earn second in Arlington
01:46
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
48
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington
47
Bennick turned a ‘pretty bad day into a good one’
55
Shimoda says he brake-checked due to red lights
59
Brown ‘never stopped fighting’ for first SX win
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City
09:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27
12:34
PL Update: Manchester City hold off Newcastle
01:37
O’Reilly drills Manchester City ahead of Newcastle
01:26
O’Reilly heads Man City 2-1 in front of Newcastle
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
10:33
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
01:41
Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley
01:46
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level
10:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 27
01:13
Stach’s screamer gives Leeds advantage over Villa
01:17
Abraham brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
10:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Leeds Matchweek 27
01:26
Gomez puts Brighton 1-0 in front of Brentford
01:22
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Brentford
09:05
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 27
01:47
Pedro’s 11th goal of season gives Chelsea lead
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Mavericks, scores 40 points
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
02:01
Schiano: It’s ‘impossible’ to draft Westburg
01:14
Clippers’ Mathurin ‘certainly worth picking up’