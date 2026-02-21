 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Ja’Kobi Gillespie leads Tennessee to 69-65 win over No. 19 Vanderbilt
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Villanova
No. 5 UConn uses a dominant second half to beat Villanova 73-63
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Report: WNBA offers new CBA proposal that includes paying housing for this season

nbc_cbb_wv_tcu_260221.jpg
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances

February 21, 2026 05:43 PM
James Milner reflects on his historic 654th Premier League appearance, passing Gareth Barry for No. 1 on Saturday in Brighton's win over Brentford.

nbc_pl_oreillyintv_260221.jpg
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
nbc_pl_2robbiesearledominic_260201.jpg
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robbiescitytz_260201.jpg
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoecasemiro_260201.jpg
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players

nbc_cbb_wv_tcu_260221.jpg
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_plupdate_260221.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Manchester City hold off Newcastle
nbc_pl_citygoalonev2_260221.jpg
01:37
O’Reilly drills Manchester City ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_citygoaltwo_260221.jpg
01:26
O’Reilly heads Man City 2-1 in front of Newcastle
GettyImages-2262309088.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_chelsearedcard_260221.jpg
01:41
Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley
nbc_pl_burnleyfirstgoal_260221.jpg
01:46
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level
nbc_pl_chelseavsburnley_260221.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260221.jpg
01:17
Abraham brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_avvlee_260221.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Leeds Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_stachgoallee_260221.jpg
01:13
Stach’s screamer gives Leeds advantage over Villa
nbc_pl_brebha_highlight_260221.jpg
09:05
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_brebha_gomezgoal_260221.jpg
01:26
Gomez puts Brighton 1-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_brebha_welbeckgoal_260221.jpg
01:22
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_chelseafirstgoal_260221.jpg
01:47
Pedro’s 11th goal of season gives Chelsea lead
nbc_nba_edwardshl_260220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Mavericks, scores 40 points
nbc_bte_michdukev2_260220.jpg
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
nbc_roto_westburg_260220.jpg
02:01
Schiano: It’s ‘impossible’ to draft Westburg
nbc_roto_benedictmathurin_260220.jpg
01:14
Clippers’ Mathurin ‘certainly worth picking up’
nbc_roto_sga_260220.jpg
01:19
When can Thunder expect SGA, Williams to return?
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260220.jpg
01:22
Curry (knee) will miss at least five more games
nbc_roto_1stbasepreview_260220.jpg
03:07
Kurtz, Soderstrom are top 1B options in fantasy
nbc_roto_catcherpreview_260220.jpg
02:38
Fantasy catcher depth is ‘lightyears beyond’ past
nbc_roto_arizonahouston_260220.jpg
02:12
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260220.jpg
04:10
Murray can get Nuggets ‘back on track’ vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_enjoy_clippersnuggets_260220.jpg
04:33
Lue has Clippers playing with ‘urgency’
nbc_nba_enjoy_besteastpg_260220.jpg
05:20
Is Cunningham or Brunson the best PG in the East?