Seas parted for Tomac to earn second in Arlington

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jacob Bridgeman delivers brilliant performance at Riviera, build six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dent’s late layup in OT lifts UCLA past No. 10 Illinois 95-94 after 23-point comeback
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hunter Lawrence wins his first Supercross race at Arlington
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Webb ‘bummed’ with chance to four-peat in Round 7
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jacob Bridgeman delivers brilliant performance at Riviera, build six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dent’s late layup in OT lifts UCLA past No. 10 Illinois 95-94 after 23-point comeback
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hunter Lawrence wins his first Supercross race at Arlington
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Webb ‘bummed’ with chance to four-peat in Round 7
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Seas parted for Tomac to earn second in Arlington
February 21, 2026 10:33 PM
Eli Tomac discusses the moment he saved his race to ride through the pack and secure a runner-up finish at AT&T Stadium.
Latest Clips
01:20
Webb ‘bummed’ with chance to four-peat in Round 7
01:46
Lawrence checks box in 450 after Arlington win
48
Davies frustrated with result in Arlington
47
Bennick turned a ‘pretty bad day into a good one’
55
Shimoda says he brake-checked due to red lights
59
Brown ‘never stopped fighting’ for first SX win
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
09:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City
12:34
PL Update: Manchester City hold off Newcastle
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
01:37
O’Reilly drills Manchester City ahead of Newcastle
01:26
O’Reilly heads Man City 2-1 in front of Newcastle
10:33
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
01:41
Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley
01:46
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level
10:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 27
01:13
Stach’s screamer gives Leeds advantage over Villa
01:17
Abraham brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
10:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Leeds Matchweek 27
01:26
Gomez puts Brighton 1-0 in front of Brentford
01:22
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Brentford
09:05
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 27
01:47
Pedro’s 11th goal of season gives Chelsea lead
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Mavericks, scores 40 points
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
02:01
Schiano: It’s ‘impossible’ to draft Westburg
01:14
Clippers’ Mathurin ‘certainly worth picking up’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue