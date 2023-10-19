Watch Now
Senator Manchin wanders into college NIL debate
Senator Joe Manchin lets his feelings be known about NIL in college sports, but "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard thinks he has other things to worry about than college students making money.
Up Next
Stroud progressing quickly for the Texans
Stroud progressing quickly for the Texans
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard tells Michael Holley why the Houston Texans are her favorite underdog team and how C.J. Stroud has proven to be pro-ready.
My Bets, Your Money: Take the New Orleans Saints
My Bets, Your Money: Take the New Orleans Saints
My Bets, Your Money returns with Michael Holley and "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard talking about the Thursday night matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Is Daboll getting too much blame for Giants woes?
Is Daboll getting too much blame for Giants woes?
Mike Hill talks about the the criticism that Brian Daboll is getting and whether people calling for his job is over the top for a coach that brought them to the postseason last year.
Harden looks like a ‘petulant child’
Harden looks like a 'petulant child'
Mike Hill joins Brother From Another to talk about the drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and why James Harden is acting the way he is.
What is Colorado’s outlook the rest of the season?
What is Colorado's outlook the rest of the season?
Mike Hill joins Brother From Another to talk about the Colorado Buffaloes and they're chances to be bowl eligible.
Aces overcome injuries for gritty title win
Aces overcome injuries for gritty title win
Michael Holley, "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Natalie recap the Las Vegas Aces going back-to-back to win the WNBA Championship and what led to their coronation.
Cowboys, Prescott rightly deserve criticism
Cowboys, Prescott rightly deserve criticism
Michael Holley, Jason Johson and Liv Moods break down Micah Parsons' comments on the continued criticism of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott and share their stance if the criticism is rightly deserved.
Broncos issues start ‘at the top,’ not with Wilson
Broncos issues start 'at the top,' not with Wilson
Michael Holley, Jason Johnson and Liv Moods discuss the state of the Denver Broncos, discussing why the ongoing issues with the team begin 'at the top' and why Russell Wilson should not be to blame.
Time to worry about the Aces ahead of Game 4?
Time to worry about the Aces ahead of Game 4?
Michael Holley, Jason Johnson and Natalie preview Game 4 of the WNBA Finals and discuss if it's time to worry about the Las Vegas Aces with injury concerns in a road matchup.
Johnson in favor of ‘contraction’ with NBA season
Johnson in favor of 'contraction' with NBA season
With just one week until the start of the NBA season, Michael Holley and Jason Johnson discuss if the league starts too early and the need for contraction with the schedule.
Which NFL coaches deserve to be on hot seat most?
Which NFL coaches deserve to be on hot seat most?
Michael Holley and Jason Johnson discuss why Brian Daboll, Brandon Staley and Sean Payton should all be on the hot seat after slow starts to the NFL season while having an asterisk next to Bill Belichick's name.