Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Daxton Bennick suffers a compression fracture of a vertebra in Philadelphia crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Giants at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 15
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
WNBA draftees turn attention to making rosters as training camp opens in a few weeks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
Inside Williams’ ‘full circle’ moment with MINN
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Daxton Bennick suffers a compression fracture of a vertebra in Philadelphia crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Giants at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 15
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
WNBA draftees turn attention to making rosters as training camp opens in a few weeks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
Inside Williams’ ‘full circle’ moment with MINN
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
April 15, 2025 11:54 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the Western Conference play-in between the Mavericks and Kings, giving the edge to Dallas with eyes on the Over in this matchup.
Related Videos
01:40
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
02:12
Celtics’ path could benefit Cavs’ East chances
01:57
Expect Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies to go under
01:27
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
01:39
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
01:55
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
01:31
Expect Warriors to bounce back and cover vs. Suns
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
03:29
Fantasy ramifications of Grizzlies firing Jenkins
02:20
Snag Allen in fantasy basketball with Durant hurt
02:37
Curry, Jokic deliver epic fantasy performances
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
Latest Clips
02:29
Inside Williams’ ‘full circle’ moment with MINN
03:47
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
05:09
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
13:26
Film review: How Hunter plays mind games
09:42
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout
08:10
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft CB rankings
01:32
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Detroit Lions
02:54
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Minnesota Vikings
12:26
How Seahawks GM Schneider approaches NFL draft
02:10
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Green Bay Packers
03:37
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Chicago Bears
06:16
Analyzing ‘an honor and a privilege’ draft culture
10:34
Dolphins, Ramsey reportedly will explore a trade
09:30
Giants are under pressure entering 2025 NFL Draft
03:48
Which teams haven’t drafted QB in Rd. 1 since ’15?
02:45
NFL draft agents must identify ceiling, floor
08:44
NFL invites 17 players to 2025 Draft
11:04
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 1
09:15
Debating value of Supercross third-place finishes
05:18
Webb looks to challenge Sexton after Philadelphia
02:55
Villopoto recounts qualifying for regional at Pala
02:36
HLs: Betts’ top moments from UCLA’s stellar season
08:53
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
14:13
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
07:23
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
09:34
PL Update: Bournemouth leapfrog Fulham in table
07:40
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Fulham Matchweek 32
17:17
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 32
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue