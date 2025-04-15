Newcastle have 'momentum' in Champions League push

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tony Stewart says first NHRA victory brought back memories of 2009 NASCAR All-Star win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Kevin Heywood has ACL injury as Wisconsin loses its projected starting left tackle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez shows learning curve in left field
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Breaking down top picks from 2025 WNBA Draft
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tony Stewart says first NHRA victory brought back memories of 2009 NASCAR All-Star win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Kevin Heywood has ACL injury as Wisconsin loses its projected starting left tackle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez shows learning curve in left field
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Breaking down top picks from 2025 WNBA Draft
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Newcastle have 'momentum' in Champions League push
April 15, 2025 12:34 PM
The Kelly & Wrighty crew react to Newcastle's impressive performance in their dominant 4-1 win against Manchester United at St. James' Park in Matchweek 32.
Related Videos
04:50
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
13:10
‘Imperious’ Tonali shines in win over Man United
05:52
Everton are ‘a different club’ under Moyes
11:31
Arsenal’s attacking depth remains a glaring issue
12:33
Liverpool can ‘coast’ to the Premier League title
09:34
Can Arsenal hold off Real Madrid in second leg?
17:46
Will Forest slip out of third place in PL table?
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 32
09:28
How Salah’s game has evolved at Liverpool
16:03
How Newcastle’s press unsettled Manchester United
09:34
PL Update: Bournemouth leapfrog Fulham in table
07:40
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Fulham Matchweek 32
17:17
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 32
01:14
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
06:01
Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Huijsen
08:15
Fernandes helps Moore, 7, make Man United history
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
12:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 32
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
Latest Clips
14:41
Breaking down top picks from 2025 WNBA Draft
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
01:21
Expectations for Strider in regular season debut
05:54
Fit check: Best outfits at the 2025 WNBA Draft
23:08
Recapping top storylines from the 2025 WNBA Draft
02:01
Assessing Wednesday NBA Play-In tournament props
01:52
Real Madrid a ‘heavy favorite’ vs. Arsenal
01:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
02:09
Why are Nuggets series favorites over Clippers?
01:39
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
01:40
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
02:29
Inside Williams’ ‘full circle’ moment with MINN
03:47
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
05:09
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
13:26
Film review: How Hunter plays mind games
09:42
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout
08:10
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft CB rankings
01:32
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Detroit Lions
02:54
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Minnesota Vikings
12:26
How Seahawks GM Schneider approaches NFL draft
02:10
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Green Bay Packers
03:37
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Chicago Bears
06:16
Analyzing ‘an honor and a privilege’ draft culture
10:34
Dolphins, Ramsey reportedly will explore a trade
09:30
Giants are under pressure entering 2025 NFL Draft
03:48
Which teams haven’t drafted QB in Rd. 1 since ’15?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue