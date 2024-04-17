Watch Now
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
Now 16 seasons since his last NBA title, Brother From Another explores what narratives could form if Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks fall to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.
Michigan football placed on probation, fined
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill react to the NCAA's decision to put the Michigan Wolverines football program on probation, where the school also received fines for violating recruiting rules.
76ers should be ‘formidable’ vs. Heat in play-in
Michael Holley says this season's iteration of the 76ers deserves more "respect" compared to their recent rosters ahead of Wednesday's play-in clash with the Miami Heat.
Holley: Warriors dynasty is ‘officially over’
Brother From Another explains why the Golden State Warriors dominant run is “officially over” after elimination in the play-in tournament, where Steph Curry & Co. looked “two steps behind" the Kings.
Lakers may not have answers for Jokic, Nuggets
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill agree that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have a nearly impossible task against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets in the NBA playoffs.
Expect ‘growing pains’ for Clark in WNBA
Terrika Foster-Brasby goes behind the scenes of the WNBA Draft to explain the limited number of roster spots, and the difference between playing in the W vs. playing in college.
Why South Carolina deserves increased coverage
Terrika Foster-Brasby looks back on South Carolina's difficult path to the NCAA Championship and explains why the team deserves more credit for going undefeated in a rebuilding year.
NBA play-in tournament is ‘brilliant’
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby explain why they think the NBA's play-in tournament is a great idea because it gives fringe teams the chance to be competitive in the playoffs.
Nuggets loss shakes up race for No. 1 seed in West
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the Denver Nuggets' loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which opened the door for the Oklahoma City Thunder to take the No. 1 seed in the West.
Has Brady ruled out ever playing in the NFL again?
Terrika Foster-Brasby explains why she thinks Tom Brady should firmly close the door on his NFL career, while Michael Holley believes Brady's retirement is "fluid."
Former Colts QB Luck meant it when he said goodbye
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on Andrew Luck's retirement from the NFL, and why they are not surprised that the former QB does not miss football.
Wolves, Nuggets lead race for West’s No. 1 seed
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to analyze the NBA Playoff picture and examine the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bucks are a ‘confused’ team heading into playoffs
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to break down the Milwaukee Bucks' form with the playoffs on the horizon and Jayson Tatum's comments on the Boston Celtics shooting zero free throws in Tuesday night's game.