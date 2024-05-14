 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: 108th Running of Indianapolis 500-Practice
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson has short Indianapolis 500 Opening Day
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Jon Rahm says he supports PGA Tour; Analyst and former Tour winner calls him out
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev latest to crash out of Italian Open after loss to Tommy Paul

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmreax_240514__552038.jpg
Live From stunned by Rahm’s ‘naivete’ on PGA Tour
nbc_moto_smxbiggestmomentsslc_240514.jpg
Supercross 2024: Salt Lake Round 17 best moments
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240514.jpg
Miller: Everything does not revolve around LeBron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: 108th Running of Indianapolis 500-Practice
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson has short Indianapolis 500 Opening Day
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Jon Rahm says he supports PGA Tour; Analyst and former Tour winner calls him out
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev latest to crash out of Italian Open after loss to Tommy Paul

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmreax_240514__552038.jpg
Live From stunned by Rahm’s ‘naivete’ on PGA Tour
nbc_moto_smxbiggestmomentsslc_240514.jpg
Supercross 2024: Salt Lake Round 17 best moments
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240514.jpg
Miller: Everything does not revolve around LeBron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions 2024 schedule 'won't be a cakewalk'

May 14, 2024 02:06 PM
Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Jared Goff contract extension, the 2024 schedule and heightened expectations going into the season.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dponjaredgoffsextension_240514.jpg
5:02
Goff for Stafford trade a win-win for Lions, Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
4:24
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
2:37
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
7:59
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfnyjweek1_240514.jpg
7:17
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradydalcle_240514.jpg
9:31
Brady to make broadcast debut Week 1 DAL vs. CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengalschiefs2024_240514.jpg
4:45
Bengals-Chiefs rivalry slated for Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hendrickson_240513.jpg
4:12
Hendrickson wants to bring SB to Cincinnati
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jaredgoffgetsextension_240514.jpg
10:32
Goff has transformed game to deserve extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_winfieldjr_240513.jpg
7:58
Bucs ‘smart’ to do Winfield Jr. deal when they did
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goffsuperbowl_240514.jpg
15:44
Evaluating Goff’s chances to win a Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goffextension_240514.jpg
9:26
What Goff’s extension means for Dak, Tua
Now Playing