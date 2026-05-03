How to watch Blue Jays vs. Twins on Peacock: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

The inaugural Sunday Leadoff on Peacock in 2026 will feature the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays and the hosting Minnesota Twins — two teams that started the year on different paths and have begun to both trend towards .500.

It’s the final game of a four-game series with Toronto having won two of the first three games. The Blue Jays are coming off a 4-2 homestand against the Guardians and Red Sox and have climbed from a 7-13 start to 16-17.

The Twins had lost 11 of 13 heading into this weekend series, being swept by the Rays and Reds as well as dropping two of three to the Mariners and Mets. They enter play on Sunday at 14-20.

The Jays are still six games back of the Yankees, who are off with the best record in the American League as of Saturday night.

Minnesota won the American League Central in three of the past eight seasons, but has finished fourth in the five-team division in each of the last two years and are trending in that direction again after a surprising 11-7 start. The Twins took two of three from the Jays in Toronto from April 10-12, and the Jays are now looking for a little revenge.

Sunday’s probable starters are right-hander Trey Yesavage for the Blue Jays and right-hander Joe Ryan for the Twins.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the MLB on NBC and Peacock. There will be 27 prime-time MLB games featured across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN in 2026. NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock.

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How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins:

When: Sunday, May 3

Sunday, May 3 Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: 12 p.m. ET (12:35 p.m. first pitch)

12 p.m. ET (12:35 p.m. first pitch) Live Stream: Peacock

TV: NBCSN

Who are the announcers for Blue Jays-Twins?

Matt Vasgersian will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Dexter Fowler (a former All-Star for the Cubs in 2016 and MLB Leadoff package analyst) and Justin Morneau (a Twins television analyst and former MVP winner in 2006 for the Twins) in the booth.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins preview:

While the Twins may be cold, nobody on the team is hotter than Brooks Lee, who had hit .292/.361/.554 over his last 72 plate appearances heading into this series against the Jays after a .162/.219/.167 start to the year. Lee had a go-ahead single against the Tigers off the bench on April 9 that seems to have sparked a better stretch of hitting.

While he’s almost exclusively being used against left-handed starters, Minnesota’s batting leader in baseball-reference WAR coming into the series was Austin Martin, who is hitting .357/.471/.429 against right-handers despite only 33 plate appearances against them so far this year.

Minnesota’s front three of their rotation has been outstanding despite the absence of Pablo López to UCL surgery in Spring Training. Ryan, Taj Bradley, and Bailey Ober were each carrying a sub-4 ERA heading into this series and have struck out 112 batters in 117 1/3rd innings pitched.

Minnesota’s offensive profile is on-base percentage heavy, as they ranked in the top-10 in team on-base percentage (.327) entering the series and were in the top five in baseball in runners left on base (233) despite the efforts of Byron Buxton (ten homers) and Ryan Jeffers (..287/.394/.471, four homers) early in the season.

Minnesota’s pitching staff has done a great job of limiting homers, entering the series tied for the lowest homers allowed/nine innings among all pitching staffs at 0.8.

Not that anyone is surprised by this, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting the cover off the ball early with an MLB-leading .358 average entering this series. He leads the team in hitting WAR despite only two homers.

After a slow start to his introduction to MLB pitching, offseason addition Kazuma Okamoto has turned it on of late, hitting .278/.361/.630 with six homers over Toronto’s past 15 games. It’s vital for the Jays to get the rest of the lineup heated up as they try to climb out of their slow start.

Perhaps the return of George Springer will help things. Springer fractured a toe earlier in the season and just recently returned. He was only hitting ..212/.307/364 as of Saturday night, but he’s coming off a .309/.399/.560 2025 season and should be able to get closer to the latter than the former.

Despite heavy investments in their pitching this offseason, Toronto’s team ERA heading into this series was 4.20 — a little above the 4.16 league-average ERA. The return of Yesavage should help, while injuries to stalwarts like Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber has had them relying on depth quite a bit more than expected early on.

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

Sunday Night Baseball will make its debut March 29 with the Guardians vs. Mariners. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

