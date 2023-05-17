Watch Now
Berry's top-10 fantasy RBs for 2023
Matthew Berry dives into his 2023 fantasy running back rankings with Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher, highlighting where Rhamondre Stevenson, Travis Etienne, Tony Pollard and many more sit.
Wilson, Smith highlight Week 15 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 15 in the NFL, including Russell Wilson longest completion over 34.5 yards and DeVonta Smith over 59.5 receiving yards.
Assessing concern level for inconsistent Diggs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss whether Stefon Diggs can turn things around in the Cowboys-Bills matchup before previewing the Commanders-Rams and Eagles-Seahawks games.
Regression Files: Expect Browning to trend down
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to unpack his Week 15 Regression Files, where he expects negative regression from Drake London and Jake Browning and positive regression from Zay Jones and Zack Moss.
O’Connell had ‘total control’ of LV offense on TNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the major fantasy impact of the Raiders' win vs. the Chargers, including the strong play of Aidan O'Connell, Davante Adams and Zamir White.
Injured Texans offense in ‘serious trouble’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through the injuries to keep an eye on around the NFL Week 15, including the hobbled Texans offense that could be without CJ Stroud.
LAC fires Staley, Telesco after blowout loss to LV
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the news that the Chargers have fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco after a disappointing 5-9 season that culminated with a 63-21 loss on TNF.
Berry’s Chargers vs. Raiders fantasy preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the fantasy angles for Chargers-Raiders on Thursday night, from the injuries on both teams and Austin Ekeler's outlook.
Purdy, Stafford lead Week 15 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry highlights several signal-callers in his Week 15 Love/Hate, including Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Jordan Love.
Kupp, Likely should exceed expectations in Week 15
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Cooper Kupp and Isaiah Likely are among their top pass catchers for Week 15 fantasy lineups.
Worst fantasy football moves during 2023 season
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew highlight the worst moves during the 2023 NFL season.
Stock up on all Austin Ekeler props vs. Raiders
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets on DraftKings and the most bet player props for Thursday's Chargers-Raiders matchup.