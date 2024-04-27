 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Hunter Lawrence jumping.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia: Hunter Lawrence tops qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muburhilites_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_buramdounigoal_240427.jpg
Amdouni’s penalty puts Burnley level v. Man United
nbc_pl_crygoal1_240427.jpg
Schlupp’s screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Osborn's own goal gives Newcastle 4-1 lead

April 27, 2024 11:30 AM
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Ben Osborn's unfortunate own goal makes it 4-1 for Newcastle in the second half at St. James' Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_muburhilites_240427.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 35

nbc_pl_buramdounigoal_240427.jpg
1:05
Amdouni's penalty puts Burnley level v. Man United

nbc_pl_crygoal1_240427.jpg
1:10
Schlupp's screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham

nbc_pl_muantonygoal_240427.jpg
1:24
Antony blitzes Burnley to give Man United 1-0 lead

nbc_pl_wollut_morrisgoal_240427.jpg
1:16
Morris gives Luton Town hope against Wolves

nbc_pl_newisak2ndgoal_240427.jpg
1:23
Isak's penalty puts Newcastle 3-1 ahead of Blades

nbc_pl_newwilsongoal_240427.jpg
1:22
Wilson blasts Newcastle 5-1 ahead of Blades

nbc_pl_newguimaraesoal_240427.jpg
1:15
Guimaraes' header makes it 2-1 for Newcastle

nbc_pl_fulhamgoal1_240427.jpg
1:26
Muniz's header puts Fulham 1-0 in front of Palace

nbc_pl_wollut_gomesgoal_240427.jpg
1:23
Gomes' header doubles Wolves' lead v. Luton Town

nbc_pl_wollut_changoal_240427.jpg
1:49
Hwang powers Wolves 1-0 in front of Luton Town

nbc_pl_newisakgoal_240427.jpg
1:03
Isak slots home Newcastle's equalizer v. Blades
