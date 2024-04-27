Watch Now
Osborn's own goal gives Newcastle 4-1 lead
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Ben Osborn's unfortunate own goal makes it 4-1 for Newcastle in the second half at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 35
Burnley's fight against relegation took a step in the right direction in Matchweek 35 thanks to a late penalty against Manchester United to salvage a critical point at Old Trafford
Amdouni’s penalty puts Burnley level v. Man United
Andre Onana's rash challenge inside the box results in Zeki Amdouni converting from the penalty spot late in the second to salvage a point for Burnley against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Schlupp’s screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham
Craven Cottage goes silent after Jeffrey Schlupp's long-range effort ripples the back of the net to put Crystal Palace back on level terms against Fulham.
Antony blitzes Burnley to give Man United 1-0 lead
Antony intercepts a lazy Burnley pass and darts through their defense to slot home the Red Devils' go-ahead goal late in the second half at Old Trafford.
Morris gives Luton Town hope against Wolves
Carlton Morris pulls one back for Luton Town to reduce the Hatters' deficit to Wolves to 2-1 late in the second half at the Molineux.
Isak’s penalty puts Newcastle 3-1 ahead of Blades
Alexander Isak steps up to the spot and tucks away the Magpies' penalty to give Newcastle a two-goal advantage over Sheffield United at St. James' Park.
Wilson blasts Newcastle 5-1 ahead of Blades
Callum Wilson nets Newcastle's fifth goal of the match to give the Magies a commanding four-goal lead over the Blades at St. James' Park.
Guimaraes’ header makes it 2-1 for Newcastle
Bruno Guimaraes's diving header gives the Magpies a 2-1 lead over Sheffield United in the second half at St. James Park.
Muniz’s header puts Fulham 1-0 in front of Palace
Rodrigo Muniz finds the back of the net once again for the Cottagers as his glancing header is enough to lift Fulham ahead of Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.
Gomes’ header doubles Wolves’ lead v. Luton Town
Toti Gomes guides his header into the Luton Town goal make it 2-0 for Wolves in the second half at the Molineux.
Hwang powers Wolves 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Hee-Chan Hwang's shot takes a deflection but finds the back of the net to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Hatters in the first half at the Molineux.
Isak slots home Newcastle’s equalizer v. Blades
Alexander Isak's stellar form continues he times his run to perfection before burying his effort into the back of the net from an awkward angle to get Newcastle back on level terms against Sheffield United.