 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Theo%20Pourchaire%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20James%20Black_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m100216.jpg
Théo Pourchaire gets the No. 6 IndyCar ride for Arrow McLaren
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo Championship tee times: Round 2 at Quail Hollow
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws ahead of first round at Wells Fargo Championship

Top Clips

KnicksPacers.jpg
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgaregionaltraditionhl_240509.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, early Round 1
nbc_dps_nikolajokicmvpaward_240509.jpg
Is there a more selfless MVP than Jokic?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Theo%20Pourchaire%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20James%20Black_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m100216.jpg
Théo Pourchaire gets the No. 6 IndyCar ride for Arrow McLaren
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo Championship tee times: Round 2 at Quail Hollow
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws ahead of first round at Wells Fargo Championship

Top Clips

KnicksPacers.jpg
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgaregionaltraditionhl_240509.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, early Round 1
nbc_dps_nikolajokicmvpaward_240509.jpg
Is there a more selfless MVP than Jokic?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Galaxy Brains: Falcons, Raiders stun themselves

May 9, 2024 03:39 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return in the latest Galaxy Brains, discussing Sean Payton "tricking" the Vikings, Justin Fields as a kick returner and the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rbs11through20_240509.jpg
6:42
Texans’ Mixon in ‘perfect situation’ for fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_objboyd_240509.jpg
7:40
OBJ won’t be fantasy viable behind Hill, Waddle
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pennychark_240509.jpg
7:25
Chark shouldn’t impact McConkey’s fantasy outlook
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbstop10_240509.jpg
10:32
Hall, Gibbs among RBs poised for big seasons
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtop10_240509.jpg
4:02
Richardson cracks top five in Berry’s QB rankings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lateroundqbs_240509.jpg
3:11
Finding value in 2024 fantasy quarterback rankings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kylermurray_240509.jpg
2:29
Murray is primed for fantasy success in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbs1120_240509.jpg
6:53
2024 fantasy QB rankings are ‘incredibly deep’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_purdy_240509.jpg
4:27
Purdy can exceed fantasy expectations again in ’24
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
4:59
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
5:03
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
4:20
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
Now Playing