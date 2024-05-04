 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
149th Kentucky Derby
When is the Kentucky Derby 2024: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date
2022 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Podcast: Breaking down all six NCAA D-I men’s golf regionals

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornackihitlukas_240504.jpg
Kornacki analyzes D. Wayne Lukas’ Derby chances
nbc_horse_americanturf_240504.jpg
Trikari pulls off the upset to win American Turf
nbc_horse_andrescantor_240504.jpg
Collmus teaches Cantor how to call a horse race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
149th Kentucky Derby
When is the Kentucky Derby 2024: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date
2022 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Podcast: Breaking down all six NCAA D-I men’s golf regionals

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornackihitlukas_240504.jpg
Kornacki analyzes D. Wayne Lukas’ Derby chances
nbc_horse_americanturf_240504.jpg
Trikari pulls off the upset to win American Turf
nbc_horse_andrescantor_240504.jpg
Collmus teaches Cantor how to call a horse race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Haaland rips through Wolves in Man City win

May 4, 2024 03:05 PM
Relive Erling Haaland's dismantling of Wolves for four goals.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mcwolveshl_240504.jpg
14:08
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcwol_alvarezgoal_240504.jpg
1:12
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcwol_haalandgoal4_240504.jpg
1:14
Haaland scores fourth on world-class finish
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcwol_changoal_240504__035733.jpg
0:59
Hee-Chan gets a say for Wolves against Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcwol_haalandgoal3_240503.jpg
4:30
Haaland earns hat trick with another penalty
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burvnewhl_240504.jpg
18:44
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcwol_haalandgoal2_240504.jpg
1:21
Haaland goes upstairs for header on second goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcwol_haalandgoal_240504.jpg
3:30
Haaland scores early penalty for Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shunfv2_240504.jpg
11:35
HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Sheffield United MWK 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shunfredcard_240504.jpg
0:48
Ahmedhodzic sent off for second yellow card
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brefulham_240504.jpg
11:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Fulham Matchweek 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burnelygoaloshea_240504.jpg
1:01
O’Shea gets Burnley on the board with header
Now Playing