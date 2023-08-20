Watch Now
How Man United's midfield imploded v. Tottenham
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to analyze Manchester United's massive mistakes in midfield that resulted in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham.
Up Next
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
Sterling reflects on 'difficult' loss to West Ham
Raheem Sterling shares his thoughts following Chelsea's 3-1 loss to West Ham at London Stadium.
Moyes: West Ham’s win ‘extremely satisfying’
Moyes: West Ham's win 'extremely satisfying'
West Ham United manager breaks down the Hammers' 3-1 victory against Chelsea and explains why he's so proud of his players.
PL Update: West Ham hammer Chelsea
PL Update: West Ham hammer Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps recap West Ham United's impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea and break down Aston Villa's dominant win over Everton.
Pochettino details went wrong against West Ham
Pochettino details went wrong against West Ham
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on his side's 3-1 loss to 10-men West Ham United at London Stadium.
Mustoe: West Ham expose Chelsea’s ‘new problems’
Mustoe: West Ham expose Chelsea's 'new problems'
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap West Ham United's 3-1 victory over Chelsea and debate over how much work Mauricio Pochettino has on his hands for the Blues.
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1
Relive 10-men West Ham United's gutsy performance against Chelsea, where the Hammers secured three points in a 3-1 victory at London Stadium.
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham 3-1 lead
Paqueta's penalty gives West Ham 3-1 lead
Lucas Paqueta converts from the penalty spot to give the Hammers a commanding two-goal lead against Chelsea at home.
Aguerd sent off for second yellow card v. Chelsea
Aguerd sent off for second yellow card v. Chelsea
West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd sees red after he picks up his second yellow card of the match against Chelsea at London Stadium.
Antonio’s strike gives West Ham lead v. Chelsea
Antonio's strike gives West Ham lead v. Chelsea
Michail Antonio takes it himself and finds a way past Robert Sanchez to give West Ham United a 2-1 lead against Chelsea at London Stadium.
McGinn recaps Villa’s win after ‘turbulent week’
McGinn recaps Villa's win after 'turbulent week'
John McGinn shares his takeaways from Aston Villa's 4-0 victory over Everton following a tough week for the club after Tyrone Mings' injury.
Tarkowski: 4-0 loss to Villa was a ‘fair result’
Tarkowski: 4-0 loss to Villa was a 'fair result'
Everton's James Tarkowski speaks to the media following his side's disappointing performance in a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park.