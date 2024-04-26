 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians
The Masters - Preview Day 1
Cut Line: What we know - and want to know - about the Player Equity Program
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Mock Draft: Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey continue WR run

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
nbc_bfa_drakemaye_240426.jpg
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians
The Masters - Preview Day 1
Cut Line: What we know - and want to know - about the Player Equity Program
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Mock Draft: Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey continue WR run

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
nbc_bfa_drakemaye_240426.jpg
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Is Slot Liverpool's perfect Klopp replacement?

April 26, 2024 11:10 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards analyze Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk's comments on Arne Slot, with the Feyenoord manager in talks to take the helm at Liverpool next season.
Up Next
nbc_pst_totvarspreview_240426.jpg
9:59
Can Tottenham dash Arsenal’s title hopes in derby?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarsenal_240425.jpg
2:01
Arsenal ‘matured’ into Premier League contenders
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robslot_240425.jpg
2:23
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robklopp_240425.jpg
1:56
Did Klopp make a mistake announcing his departure?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240425.jpg
12:52
PL Update: Manchester City dismantle Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240425.jpg
1:12
Guardiola: ‘Nobody is safe’ in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotliverpoolreport_240425.jpg
3:16
Can Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fodenintv_240425.jpg
2:43
Foden details why he enjoys playing as a No. 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postbhamcreax_240425.jpg
2:07
Man City made it look ‘so easy’ against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavmchilites_240425.jpg
10:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcalvarezgoal_240425.jpg
1:32
Alvarez makes it 4-0 for Man City v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcfoden2ndgoal_240425.jpg
1:19
Foden tucks away Man City’s third v. Brighton
Now Playing