Stash Beck in case of good first impression
With Nolan Jones injured for the Colorado Rockies, Jordan Beck is getting to audition to stay at the MLB level, which makes him a good candidate to stash on fantasy baseball rosters.
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season
Spencer Torkelson's lack of power has been an oddity to begin the 2024 MLB season, but while still searching for his first HR, he can sustain mixed-league value hitting the ball as often as usual.
Caminero’s tools offer promise for fantasy in 2024
Junior Caminero hasn't had his MLB shot quite yet in 2024, but his tools and Triple-A production give him promise to make an impact for the Tampa Bay Rays and in fantasy baseball at some point this season.
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
Kyle Manzardo's encouraging AAA performances showed promise, but the Cleveland Guardians' depth at first base will likely relegate him to a limited fantasy role in 2024.
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means tossed seven scoreless innings in his season debut and showed why he has major fantasy baseball upside.
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott has the tools to be a force in fantasy baseball, possessing the potential to be a top 50 starter.
Treinen, Hudson could split save chances with LAD
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the closer-by-committee approach with the Los Angeles Dodgers and why both Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson will see save opportunities with Evan Phillips sidelined.
Arraez ‘freed from mediocre lineup’ after trade
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze the trade that sent Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres and how it will impact both lineups in fantasy baseball.
Mets’ Scott ‘looks the part’ as a strikeout ace
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the potential of New York Mets pitching prospect Christian Scott, explaining why he should be strongly considered as a waiver pickup in fantasy baseball.
Bee specialist Matt Hilton saves MLB game
After a swarm of bees delayed the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, pest control specialist Matt Hilton came to clear the field. Hilton joins the Dan Patrick Show to walk through the moment.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Dodgers’ Pages
Eric Samulski justifies why Dodgers rookie Andy Pages needs to be on fantasy players' radars, the Royals' MJ Melendez is still worth stashing and it's okay to cut ties with Pirates' pitcher Mitch Keller.
Revisiting fantasy picks: Henderson vs. De La Cruz
Eric Samulski, Scott Pianowski and D.J. Short take a look back at their fantasy baseball draft rankings for Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz and discuss their strategies for picking starting pitchers.