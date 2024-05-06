NCAA women's regionals impacted by severe weather

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Firestone%20Firehawk%20and%20Theo%20Pourchaire%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20James%20Black_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m100217.jpg
Théo Pourchaire completes IndyCar oval test; Gavin Ward explains David Malukas release
nbc_smx_joshimodaintv_240504.jpg
Supercross Denver 250 West points, results: Jo Shimoda’s progressive rise ends in victory lane
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Ludvig Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo with knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_jordanbeckv3_240506.jpg
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
nbc_golf_gc_whosinform_240506.jpg
Schauffele trending upward ahead of PGA Champ.
nbc_yahoo_spencertokelson_240506.jpg
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Firestone%20Firehawk%20and%20Theo%20Pourchaire%20-%20Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20By_%20James%20Black_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m100217.jpg
Théo Pourchaire completes IndyCar oval test; Gavin Ward explains David Malukas release
nbc_smx_joshimodaintv_240504.jpg
Supercross Denver 250 West points, results: Jo Shimoda’s progressive rise ends in victory lane
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Ludvig Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo with knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_jordanbeckv3_240506.jpg
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
nbc_golf_gc_whosinform_240506.jpg
Schauffele trending upward ahead of PGA Champ.
nbc_yahoo_spencertokelson_240506.jpg
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NCAA women's regionals impacted by severe weather

May 6, 2024 07:31 PM
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to discuss how less than ideal course conditions are impacting the NCAA women's golf regionals in Bryan, Texas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_whosinform_240506.jpg
3:36
Schauffele trending upward ahead of PGA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_peteroosterhuis_240505.jpg
2:25
Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_upcomingevents_240505.jpg
5:28
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
4:41
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithreact_240505.jpg
6:58
Pendrith stays present in first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_volvochinaopenhl_240505.jpg
1:04
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_yt_penske_240504.jpg
1:40
Pendrith plays with confidence on big Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kriskimhighlightsandreax_240504.jpg
5:04
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kohlesandwallacereax_240504.jpg
4:16
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jakeknappintvandreax_240504.jpg
4:33
Knapp’s speed control ‘key’ ahead of Nelson Rd. 4
Now Playing