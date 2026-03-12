Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension

SALT LAKE CITY — Forward Nick Schmaltz re-signed with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, agreeing to an eight-year contract extension worth $64 million rather than going to free agency this summer.

Schmaltz will count $8 million against the salary cap annually through the 2033-34 NHL season.

“There was never a doubt that Utah is where I want to play the rest of my career, and I’m thrilled to sign an eight-year extension,” Schmaltz said. “We have a great core of players, and I know we can do some special things together here in Utah. We have a very bright future, and I am thankful to (owners) Ryan and Ashley Smith for wanting me to be a part of the group that will one day bring a Stanley Cup to Utah.”

Schmaltz, 30, is second on the team in scoring with 59 points in 64 games. His hot start of 16 points in 10 games helped put Utah on track to make the playoffs in the franchise’s second season since moving to Salt Lake City and its first as the Mammoth.

“Nick is a tremendous player and person, who is very deserving of this contract,” general manager Bill Armstrong said. “We expect him to continue producing on the ice and leading our young, skilled forwards for years to come.”

Last fall, the Mammoth signed Logan Cooley for $80 million over the next eight years. Schmaltz’s current contract, which paid him an average of just under $6 million a season, expired June 30.

“There’s a lot of momentum building around our team, and extending Nick Schmaltz is an important part of continuing that,” Ryan Smith said. “Utah is becoming a true destination in the NHL, and Nick’s long-term commitment reflects the excitement around what we’re building here.”

The Mammoth hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, six points ahead of second wild card Seattle through Tuesday’s games. The organization, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes, has not made the playoffs since 2020 — when the field was expanded because of the pandemic — and last qualified for the traditional 16-team tournament in 2012.