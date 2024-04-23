 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500
Back injury sidelines Erik Jones for Dover race
Screenshot 2024-04-23 at 2.21.47 PM.png
NCAA D-I men’s golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024
SX 2024 Rd 13 Jett Lawrence Face with helmet on.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 15, Philadelphia by the numbers: Jett Lawrence reestablishes control
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_longbeachreview_240423.jpg
Ganassi becomes third different GTP winner of 2024
nbc_golf_gt_greenintv_240423.jpg
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance
nbc_ncaa_wiscvball_240423.jpg
Sights and sounds from UW’s volleyball spring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500
Back injury sidelines Erik Jones for Dover race
Screenshot 2024-04-23 at 2.21.47 PM.png
NCAA D-I men’s golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024
SX 2024 Rd 13 Jett Lawrence Face with helmet on.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 15, Philadelphia by the numbers: Jett Lawrence reestablishes control
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_longbeachreview_240423.jpg
Ganassi becomes third different GTP winner of 2024
nbc_golf_gt_greenintv_240423.jpg
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance
nbc_ncaa_wiscvball_240423.jpg
Sights and sounds from UW’s volleyball spring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Forest have 'overstepped the mark' with statements

April 23, 2024 02:14 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard have a roundtable discussion regarding Nottingham Forest's surprising statements regarding PGMOL's role in their loss to Everton in Matchweek 34.
Up Next
nbc_pl_robertsonmixedzone_240422.jpg
5:30
Robertson: Reds always believed in title mettle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vandijkmixedzone_240421.jpg
6:01
Van Dijk hails Gakpo, Gravenberch after 3-1 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240421.jpg
6:18
Lowe Down: Klopp’s team selection was a ‘gamble’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240421.jpg
11:55
PL Update: Liverpool bounce back
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_postgameklopp_240424.jpg
2:00
Klopp reflects on Liverpool’s win against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullivhl_240421.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_240421.jpg
13:27
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_jotagoal_240421.jpg
2:12
Jota gives Liverpool two-score cushion over Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_gravenberchgoal_240421.jpg
1:21
Gravenberch’s rocket puts Liverpool up 2-1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_castagnegoal_240421.jpg
1:26
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpwhu_240421.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_arnoldgoal_240421.jpg
3:18
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
Now Playing