MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France v Australia
‘A nightmare': Olympic silver medalist France eliminated early at FIBA World Cup
Figure Skating - Winter Olympics Day 9
Alexandra Paul, 2014 Olympic figure skater, dies in car accident at age 31
GYMNASTICS-USA-CHAMPIONSHIPS
Asher Hong is youngest U.S. men’s all-around gymnastics champion in 34 years

Top Clips

nbcs_groundout_wallach_230827.jpg
Wallach hits RBI grounder to tie game vs. Mets
nbc_pl_howeintv_230827.jpg
Howe recaps ‘unlucky’ Newcastle loss to Liverpool
nbc_golf_TCRD4_schenkholesout_230827.jpg
Schenk holes out for Eagle on 3rd at Tour Champ

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Nunez rescues Liverpool to complete comeback

August 27, 2023 01:38 PM
Darwin Nunez scores his second goal since coming on and secures three points for 10-men Liverpool in an unbelievable comeback against Newcastle United.
nbc_pl_howeintv_230827.jpg
1:41
Howe recaps ‘unlucky’ Newcastle loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_newlivanalysis_230827.jpg
1:42
Nunez lifts Liverpool to comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newlivhl_230827.jpg
12:08
Highlights: Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1
nbc_turnstile_emery_230827.jpg
4:37
Emery thinks Villa took a step forward v. Burnley
nbc_turnstile_kompany_v2_230827.jpg
3:16
Kompany: Burnley ‘showed a lot of fight’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_nunezgoal_230827.jpg
1:21
Nunez’s vicious strike equalizes for Liverpool
nbc_pl_rodriintv_230827.jpg
3:11
Rodri praises Sheffield United’s defense v. City
nbc_pl_heckinintv_230827.jpg
3:01
Heckingbottom on Sheffield United’s loss to City
nbc_pl_vvdredcard_230827.jpg
3:03
Liverpool’s van Dijk sent off for tackle on Isak
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_230827.jpg
1:25
Gordon nutmegs Alisson to give Newcastle lead
nbc_pl_shumchl_230827.jpg
12:26
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 1
nbc_pl_shumcanalysis_230827.jpg
1:58
Mustoe: Rodri goes ‘above and beyond’ for Man City
