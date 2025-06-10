 Skip navigation
Kayla Thornton makes 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in OT and the Valkyries beat the Sparks 89-81

  
Published June 10, 2025 09:48 AM

LOS ANGELES — Janelle Salaun had 21 points and eight rebounds, Kayla Thornton made a 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-81 on Monday night.

Veronica Burton made her first field goal of the game in overtime and Thornton added a basket on Golden State’s next possession for an 82-79 lead. Salaun scored on the Valkyries’ third straight possession, following an offensive rebound, to make it 84-81 with 2:03 left.

Golden State dominated the rebounding 49-34, including 17-6 on the offensive end.

Los Angeles missed 8 of 9 field goals in overtime.

Thornton finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Temi Fagbenle added 14 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Golden State (4-5). Carla Leite scored 15 points and Monique Billings added 10. The Valkyries went 20 for 23 at the free-throw line.

Kelsey Plum had 24 points, four 3-pointers and seven assists for Los Angeles (3-7). Dearica Hamby added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Plum reached 1,000 career assists in the fourth quarter.

Plum made a step-back 3-pointer with 37.8 left in regulation to give Los Angeles a 78-76 lead. But Golden State had two chances at the other end after an offensive rebound and Leite made a driving layup at 25.1 to tie it. Plum was short on a contested shot in the lane just before the regulation buzzer.

The teams were a combined 11 for 57 (19%) from 3-point range.