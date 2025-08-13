 Skip navigation
WNBA: New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Fiebich, Jones, Meesseman lead Liberty to highest point total of season in a 105-97 win over Sparks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Maddy Siegrist scores 22 and Dallas holds on for an 81-80 win after the Fever close on a 19-3 run

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants' QB1 'sooner than expected'
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBA: New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Fiebich, Jones, Meesseman lead Liberty to highest point total of season in a 105-97 win over Sparks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Maddy Siegrist scores 22 and Dallas holds on for an 81-80 win after the Fever close on a 19-3 run

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
hunt_jett_lawr.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Ironman biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
20 Navy All-Americans Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

  
Published August 12, 2025 11:48 PM
Koi Perich.png

20 Navy All-Americans were named to the 2025 Bednarik Award watch list.

Navy All-American Bowl

Earlier this week the Maxwell Football Club released the watchlist for the 2025 Chuck Bednarik award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

20 Navy All-Americans were named to the watch list.

  1. Deontae Lawson (Alabama)
  2. Xavion Alford (Arizona State)
  3. Xavian Sorey (Arkansas)
  4. Keldric Faulk (Auburn)
  5. TJ Parker (Clemson)
  6. Tyreak Sapp (Florida)
  7. CJ Allen (Georgia)
  8. KJ Bolden (Georgia)
  9. Christen Miller (Georgia)
  10. Aaron Graves (Iowa)
  11. Whit Weeks (LSU)
  12. Koi Perich (Minnesota)
  13. Drayk Bowen (Notre Dame)
  14. Caleb Downs (Ohio State)
  15. Matayo Uiagalelei (Oregon)
  16. AJ Harris (Penn State)
  17. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State)
  18. Arion Carter (Tennessee)
  19. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas)
  20. David Bailey (Texas Tech)

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).