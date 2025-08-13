20 Navy All-Americans Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Earlier this week the Maxwell Football Club released the watchlist for the 2025 Chuck Bednarik award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

20 Navy All-Americans were named to the watch list.



Deontae Lawson (Alabama) Xavion Alford (Arizona State) Xavian Sorey (Arkansas) Keldric Faulk (Auburn) TJ Parker (Clemson) Tyreak Sapp (Florida) CJ Allen (Georgia) KJ Bolden (Georgia) Christen Miller (Georgia) Aaron Graves (Iowa) Whit Weeks (LSU) Koi Perich (Minnesota) Drayk Bowen (Notre Dame) Caleb Downs (Ohio State) Matayo Uiagalelei (Oregon) AJ Harris (Penn State) Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) Arion Carter (Tennessee) Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) David Bailey (Texas Tech)

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

