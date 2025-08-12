 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Connor Zilisch has surgery on broken collarbone
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Injury woes' plague Fever vs. Wings market

August 12, 2025 12:36 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick explain why they feel "shaky" putting any confident bets on the table when the Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings.

sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250811.jpg
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250811.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250810.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_bte_fevermecury_250807.jpg
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
nbc_wnba_topplayswed_250806.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_acesprobs_250806.jpg
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
nbc_wnba_sykescarrington_250806.jpg
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
nbc_roto_acesvalkyries_250806.jpg
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
nbc_wnba_topplays06_250806.jpg
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
nbc_bte_lynxstormwbna_250805.jpg
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
sanders_dlb.jpg
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
nbc_ffhh_jcook_250812.jpg
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_ffhh_thunter_250812.jpg
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250812.jpg
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
nbc_ffhh_brown_250812.jpg
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
nbc_ffhh_harrison_250812.jpg
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
nbc_ffhh_london_250812.jpg
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation