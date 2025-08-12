'Injury woes' plague Fever vs. Wings market

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Connor Zilisch has surgery on broken collarbone
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Connor Zilisch has surgery on broken collarbone
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
'Injury woes' plague Fever vs. Wings market
August 12, 2025 12:36 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick explain why they feel "shaky" putting any confident bets on the table when the Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings.
Related Videos
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
Latest Clips
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
04:49
Kraft could help ‘tap into’ Love’s upside
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue