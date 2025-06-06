 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
Breanna Stewart’s 26 points, 11 rebounds lead Liberty past Mystics 86-78 for 8th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Dartmouth at Notre Dame
Guard Ryan Cornish transfers to Southern California from Dartmouth
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Bringham Young at Alabama
BYU signs men’s basketball coach Kevin Young to long-term contract extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is out for a 3rd consecutive game with a concussion

  
Published June 5, 2025 11:23 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will miss her third consecutive game with a concussion when the Los Angeles Sparks visit Friday night.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft out of UConn, was placed in the WNBA’s concussion protocol after a 97-92 loss at Chicago on May 29. The Wings said she would miss at least two games while not providing any specifics on what led to the concussion.

Bueckers has already missed a home game against the Sky and a game at Seattle. Dallas is last in the WNBA at 1-7.

The three-time Associated Press All-American has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals while playing nearly 34 minutes per game.