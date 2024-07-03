WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more
2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend takes place at Footprint Center, where the Phoenix Mercury—three-time WNBA Champions—play in Arizona. The competition begins on Saturday, July 19 with a skills challenge and a 3-point contest. Then on Sunday, July 20, the 12-player WNBA All-Star team will go head-to-head with the U.S. Women’s National Team, before they head off to Paris and begin their quest for their 8th-consecutive Olympic gold medal.
The 2024 WNBA All-Star rosters have finally been revealed and with star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, becoming teammates for the first time, this All-Star Weekend is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before—expect the unexpected. See below for everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game including full rosters, how to watch, and more.
When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?
2024 WNBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Saturday, July 19 through Sunday, July 20.
How can I watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?
Skills challenge and 3-Point Contest: Coverage begins on Saturday, July 19 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
2024 WNBA All-Star Game: Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
How is the WNBA All-Star team selected?
The WNBA All-Star team was determined through a combination of voting: 50% fan voting, 25% current player voting, and 25% media voting.
Top 5 All-Star Fan Votes:
1. Caitlin Clark: 700,735 votes
2. Aliyah Boston 618,680 votes
3. A’ja Wilson: 607,300 votes
4. Breanna Stewart: 424,135 votes
5. Angel Reese: 381,518 votes
