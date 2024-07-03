 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mark Cavendish Tour de France record
Cavendish breaks Merckx’s record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240703.jpg
Lunch Money: Set sights to Cruz, Devers
nbc_nas_chicagopreview_240703.jpg
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
nbc_gym_ew_bilesscience_240703.jpg
Ever Wonder: The science behind Biles’ gymnastics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mark Cavendish Tour de France record
Cavendish breaks Merckx’s record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240703.jpg
Lunch Money: Set sights to Cruz, Devers
nbc_nas_chicagopreview_240703.jpg
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
nbc_gym_ew_bilesscience_240703.jpg
Ever Wonder: The science behind Biles’ gymnastics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more

  
Published July 3, 2024 12:17 PM
Reese breaks Parker's WNBA record
July 1, 2024 02:58 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss Angel Reese breaking Candace Parker’s WNBA single season consecutive double-double record, plus being honored as the BET Sportswoman of the Year.

2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend takes place at Footprint Center, where the Phoenix Mercury—three-time WNBA Champions—play in Arizona. The competition begins on Saturday, July 19 with a skills challenge and a 3-point contest. Then on Sunday, July 20, the 12-player WNBA All-Star team will go head-to-head with the U.S. Women’s National Team, before they head off to Paris and begin their quest for their 8th-consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star rosters have finally been revealed and with star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, becoming teammates for the first time, this All-Star Weekend is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before—expect the unexpected. See below for everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game including full rosters, how to watch, and more.

When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

2024 WNBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Saturday, July 19 through Sunday, July 20.

How can I watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

Skills challenge and 3-Point Contest: Coverage begins on Saturday, July 19 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

2024 WNBA All-Star Game: Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

How is the WNBA All-Star team selected?

The WNBA All-Star team was determined through a combination of voting: 50% fan voting, 25% current player voting, and 25% media voting.

Top 5 All-Star Fan Votes:

1. Caitlin Clark: 700,735 votes

2. Aliyah Boston 618,680 votes

3. A’ja Wilson: 607,300 votes

4. Breanna Stewart: 424,135 votes

5. Angel Reese: 381,518 votes

WNBA All-Star Roster 2024:

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

2024 USA Women’s Basketball Olympic Team:

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces