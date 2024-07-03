WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more

2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend takes place at Footprint Center, where the Phoenix Mercury—three-time WNBA Champions—play in Arizona. The competition begins on Saturday, July 19 with a skills challenge and a 3-point contest. Then on Sunday, July 20, the 12-player WNBA All-Star team will go head-to-head with the U.S. Women’s National Team, before they head off to Paris and begin their quest for their 8th-consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star rosters have finally been revealed and with star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, becoming teammates for the first time, this All-Star Weekend is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before—expect the unexpected. See below for everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game including full rosters, how to watch, and more.

When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

2024 WNBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Saturday, July 19 through Sunday, July 20.

How can I watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

Skills challenge and 3-Point Contest: Coverage begins on Saturday, July 19 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

2024 WNBA All-Star Game: Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

How is the WNBA All-Star team selected?

The WNBA All-Star team was determined through a combination of voting: 50% fan voting, 25% current player voting, and 25% media voting.

Top 5 All-Star Fan Votes:

1. Caitlin Clark: 700,735 votes

2. Aliyah Boston 618,680 votes

3. A’ja Wilson: 607,300 votes

4. Breanna Stewart: 424,135 votes

5. Angel Reese: 381,518 votes

The countdown begins... ⏳



Get ready to witness the ultimate clash of talent as #WNBAAllStar meets the USA Women's National Team on July 20th at 8:30pm/ET on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/oEyJciHmEx — WNBA (@WNBA) July 3, 2024

WNBA All-Star Roster 2024:

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces