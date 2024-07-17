WNBA heads to Olympic break with big All-Star weekend, showdown between US team and league standouts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GettyImages-2162422470.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Six
Hurricanes put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers to terminate contract
Ellen van Dijk
Ellen van Dijk, 3-time world champ, to race Olympic time trial 6 weeks after fracturing her ankle

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lv_royaltroonfeature_240717.jpg
How Royal Troon became an Open Championship staple
nbc_cyc_carapazintv_240717.jpg
Carapaz discusses significance of Stage 17 win
nbc_cyc_stage17_ending_240717.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GettyImages-2162422470.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Six
Hurricanes put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers to terminate contract
Ellen van Dijk
Ellen van Dijk, 3-time world champ, to race Olympic time trial 6 weeks after fracturing her ankle

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lv_royaltroonfeature_240717.jpg
How Royal Troon became an Open Championship staple
nbc_cyc_carapazintv_240717.jpg
Carapaz discusses significance of Stage 17 win
nbc_cyc_stage17_ending_240717.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WNBA heads to Olympic break with big All-Star weekend, showdown between US team and league standouts

  
Published July 17, 2024 12:42 PM
Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court against Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) on Friday, July 12, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Grace Hollars/IndyStar/Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

NEW YORK — The WNBA heads into its monthlong Olympic break following the highly anticipated All-Star festivities.

The Olympic team’s matchup with Team WNBA featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be one of the toughest games the American squad will potentially play over the month.

In 2021, the WNBA All-Star team beat Team USA behind the MVP performance of Arike Ogunbowale. It was the only loss the Americans had en route to winning their seventh straight gold medal.

“We will not forget that,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said of the loss in 2021. “We will see what we can do, given the challenges of time. They don’t have time together either. There’s a lot of talent over there and it should be an incredible game.”

Ogunbowale is back for this year’s All-Star Game as well as Jonquel Jones. Both played on that winning team in 2021. Jones remembered there was a tone before the game from the All-Stars that was different than other exhibition contests.

“It felt more serious at the start like we’re going to go win this,” Jones said. “It definitely had more of that real game at the beginning of the game versus that fun you expect to see at All-Star.”

The weekend could have more intrigue to it if Clark and defending 3-point champion Sabrina Ionescu enter the skills competition. The league hasn’t announced the participants yet.

Ionescu, who set a record in the contest last year hitting 20 straight shots en route to scoring 37 of a possible 40 points, said she hasn’t decided yet whether she’ll compete.

“First off, I have a lot going on. The one I had at the WNBA All-Star, not sure I’m ever going to top that,” she said. “That’s one of those moments in sports where you are like I can’t believe that happened. Every time I see that video it brings me back to that time.”

AP WNBA poll

New York remains in the top spot in this week’s AP WNBA power poll with Las Vegas moving back into second. Connecticut, Seattle, Minnesota and Indiana were the next four. Phoenix and Chicago were seventh and eighth. Washington and Los Angeles followed. Atlanta and Dallas rounded out the poll. Each team has one game left before break.

Caitlin corner

Clark’s streak of double-figure assists ended at five, but the Indiana Fever still beat the Minnesota Lynx for their fourth win in the past six games. Clark now leads the league in assists per game at 7.8. Before the All-Star weekend festivities, the Fever close out the first part of the season in Dallas.

Rookie watch

Rickea Jackson continues her strong play with Los Angeles. She had a season-best 23 points in the Sparks’ 87-81 win over Dallas. Jackson is averaging 11.2 points while shooting nearly 46% from the field this season.

Player of the week

A’ja Wilson earned AP Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week. The Aces forward continued her dominating play as she averaged 28.3 points, 18.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks to help Las Vegas go 3-0. Sabrina Ionescu of New York also received votes.

Game of the week

U.S. Olympic team vs WNBA All-Stars.