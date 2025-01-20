 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
GOLF: JAN 25 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bestinbig10_v2_250120.jpg
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
rutgers_rose_mpx.jpg
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers
nbc_moto_title24_deegan_250120.jpg
How will Deegan respond to early challenges?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
GOLF: JAN 25 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bestinbig10_v2_250120.jpg
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
rutgers_rose_mpx.jpg
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers
nbc_moto_title24_deegan_250120.jpg
How will Deegan respond to early challenges?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Hannah Hidalgo returns to lead No. 3 Notre Dame women past SMU, 88-64

  
Published January 19, 2025 09:29 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 23 points and 10 rebounds in her return from an ankle injury that sidelined her two games to help No. 3 Notre Dame rout SMU 88-64 on Sunday night.

Hidalgo also had five steals and three assists for Notre Dame (16-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Zanai Jones led SMU (10-9, 2-4) with 20 points.

Notre Dame missed nine of its first 11 shots and trailed 12-9. After that, the Fighting Irish hit 10 of their next 14 and led 32-15 lead midway through the second quarter.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish forced 20 turnovers and had a 24-7 advantage in fast-break points.

SMU: The Mustangs were outrebounded 46-35 and gave up 17 offensive rebounds.

Key Moment

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles returned after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Key Stat

Notre Dame leads the nation in 3-point shooting (42.9%), but the Fighting Irish were 2 of 18 against SMU.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. SMU hosts Duke, and the Fighting Irish are at Boston College.