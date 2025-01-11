 Skip navigation
How to watch Indiana vs No. 23 Iowa women’s college basketball: Schedule, streaming info, game preview

  
Published January 11, 2025 06:14 PM
Jensen talks era shift at Iowa, coaching Clark
October 9, 2024 11:24 AM
New Iowa head coach Jan Jensen sits down in an interview to discuss what type of culture she will bring to Iowa and reminisce on what it was like to coach Caitlin Clark and how she knew Clark would be great one day.

Conference play in women’s college basketball gets started in earnest this month and on Sunday afternoon, the 11-4 Indiana Hoosiers visit the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4) for a Big Ten matchup at 3pm ET on Peacock.

Indiana has just one conference loss this season — they fell to No. 1 UCLA 73-62 on Saturday, January 4th. But they bounced back with a 68-64 win over Northwestern their last time out to improve to 3-1 in the Big Ten. It was the program’s 900th win all-time, but it was also a hard-fought win against a Wildcats team that isn’t a barnburner in the conference (Northwestern is 7-9 overall, 0-5 Big Ten).

“Winning is hard,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said after the Northwestern victory. “It’s hard at home, it’s hard on the road, and our margin of error is really small, and so, we’ve got to be much better, but we’re happy that we’re going to get out of here with the win tonight.”

For Iowa, there’s been plenty of questions and plenty of scrutiny in the post-Caitlin Clark, post-Lisa Bluder era. The Hawkeyes have kept the momentum going with their devoted fanbase: Iowa has sold out women’s basketball season tickets for the second straight season, and the team has played in front of 28 consecutive sellout crowds, the longest streak nationwide.

The Hawkeyes started off the season 8-0, but have struggled more recently, going 4-4 in their last eight games. Longtime Iowa assistant Jan Jensen took over the head coaching role from Bluder, and senior guard Lucy Olsen, a transfer from Villanova, has helped to fill the void left by Clark on the court. Olsen leads the team in scoring with 17.0 points per game, and junior forward Hannah Stuelke leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.

For full information on how to watch Sunday’s game, including start time and streaming information, see below.

READ MORE: Big Ten, SEC each have 4 top 10 teams in AP women’s poll

How to Watch Indiana vs Iowa Women’s College Basketball

  • Date: Sunday, January 12th
  • Time: 3:00pm ET
  • Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)
  • Streaming: Peacock

Big Ten women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule on NBC & Peacock

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Sun., Jan. 123 p.m.Indiana vs. Iowa
Wed., Jan. 159:30 p.m.Penn State vs. UCLA
Wed., Jan. 1510 p.m.Northwestern vs. USC
Thurs., Jan. 167 p.m.Illinois vs. Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 169 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Sun., Jan. 1912 p.m.USC vs. Indiana**
Wed., Jan. 227 p.m.USC vs. Purdue
Wed., Jan. 229 p.m.Iowa vs. Washington
Sun., Jan. 262 p.m.UCLA vs. Maryland**
Thurs., Jan. 3010 p.m.Minnesota vs. USC
Wed., Feb. 57:30 p.m.USC vs. Wisconsin
Wed., Feb. 59:30 p.m.Ohio State vs. UCLA
Thurs., Feb. 68 p.m.Michigan vs. Nebraska
Thurs., Feb. 137:30 p.m.Minnesota vs. Ohio State
Thurs., Feb. 1310 p.m.UCLA vs. USC
Wed., Feb. 199:30 p.m.Michigan State vs. USC
Thurs., Feb. 207 p.m.Ohio State vs. Indiana
Sun., Feb. 232 p.m.UCLA vs. Iowa
Wed., Feb. 268 p.m.UCLA vs. Wisconsin
Thurs., Feb. 277 p.m.Maryland vs. Indiana
Sun., March 22 p.m.Indiana vs. Purdue
Sun., March 24 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Tues., March 43:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Tues., March 46 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Tues., March 48:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
**on NBC and Peacock

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more.