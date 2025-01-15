How to watch Penn State vs UCLA : Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

The Penn State Lady Lions take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins tonight on Peacock at 9:30 PM ET. Originally scheduled to take place at Pauley Pavilion, the game will now take place in Long Beach due to the surrounding area wildfires. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s Penn State vs UCLA match up, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Lady Lions have dropped their last six games, most recently falling 95-63 to USC on Sunday. Freshman guard Talayah Walker came off the bench to score 18 points, but Penn State struggled with 21 turnovers and a 38% shooting percentage from the field.

After opening the season 8-0, the Lady Lions have gone just 1-8 in their last nine games. They are averaging only 64.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74 points per game.

UCLA remains undefeated (16-0) entering tonight’s matchup, matching the program’s all-time best start to the season. The Bruins are coming off a dominant 83-49 road victory against Purdue. Junior Lauren Betts led the team with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while juniors Timea Gardiner (16 points), Janiah Barker (11 points), and KiKi Rice (11 points), all finished in double figures.

UCLA’s offense has been efficient this season. With a 57.9% on 2-point field goal attempts, the Bruins boast the second-best mark in the nation. Averaging 82.9 points per game, they rank 15th in Division 1 and 5th in the Big Ten.

How to watch Penn State vs UCLA:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, January 15

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Pregame coverage begins at 9 PM ET

Pregame coverage begins at 9 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

