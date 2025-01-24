How to watch UCLA vs Maryland: Live stream info for Sunday’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

Watch the No. 1 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins this Sunday afternoon in a Big Ten women’s college basketball thriller on NBC and Peacock. Tip off is at 2:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch Sunday’s UCLA vs Maryland game as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Bruins’ dominant season continues after Thursday’s 84-66 victory against Rutgers, marking their 19th consecutive double-figure win. Juniors Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice both finished with double-doubles in the win. Betts, who was named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, marking her twelfth double-double in 17 games this season. Rice contributed 10 points and 10 assists.

The Bruins (19-0) look to extend their perfect record against Maryland on Sunday.

Maryland enters Sunday’s matchup on a two-game losing streak after falling 74-66 to No. 12 Ohio State on Thursday. Two of the Terps’ top three scorers — Shyanne Sellers (knee sprain) and Bri McDaniel (torn ACL) — were out with injuries, but other players stepped up in their absence. Junior Kaylene Smikle led the Terps with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while forwards Allie Kubek (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Christina Dalce (10 points, 18 rebounds) provided strong support.

The Terps, now 6-2 in conference play, look to bounce back with a statement win on Sunday.

How to watch UCLA vs Maryland:

When: Sunday, January 26

Sunday, January 26 Where: XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland

XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

