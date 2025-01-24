 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

How to watch UCLA vs Maryland: Live stream info for Sunday’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

  
Published January 24, 2025 01:41 PM

Watch the No. 1 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins this Sunday afternoon in a Big Ten women’s college basketball thriller on NBC and Peacock. Tip off is at 2:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch Sunday’s UCLA vs Maryland game as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

The Bruins’ dominant season continues after Thursday’s 84-66 victory against Rutgers, marking their 19th consecutive double-figure win. Juniors Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice both finished with double-doubles in the win. Betts, who was named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, marking her twelfth double-double in 17 games this season. Rice contributed 10 points and 10 assists.

The Bruins (19-0) look to extend their perfect record against Maryland on Sunday.

RELATED: No. 12 Ohio State rallies from 15-point deficit and beats No. 8 Maryland 74-66

Maryland enters Sunday’s matchup on a two-game losing streak after falling 74-66 to No. 12 Ohio State on Thursday. Two of the Terps’ top three scorers — Shyanne Sellers (knee sprain) and Bri McDaniel (torn ACL) — were out with injuries, but other players stepped up in their absence. Junior Kaylene Smikle led the Terps with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while forwards Allie Kubek (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Christina Dalce (10 points, 18 rebounds) provided strong support.

The Terps, now 6-2 in conference play, look to bounce back with a statement win on Sunday.

How to watch UCLA vs Maryland:

  • When: Sunday, January 26
  • Where: XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Maryland going into key conference stretch potentially without two of its top scorers

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started