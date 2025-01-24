 Skip navigation
No. 12 Ohio State rallies from 15-point deficit and beats No. 8 Maryland 74-66

  
Published January 23, 2025 08:39 PM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 23 Women's - Maryland at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 23: Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) drives to the basket during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge had 20 points and eight rebounds and No. 12 Ohio State rallied from a 15-point deficit in a 74-66 victory over No. 8 Maryland on Thursday night.

Cotie McMahon added 14 points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten). Taylor Thierry had 13 points and five rebounds and Kennedy Cambridge finished with a season-high 12 points and four steals.

Maryland led 29-14 with eight minutes left in the first half. But Ohio State cut that lead to seven by halftime and then went on a 24-4 run over an eight-minute stretch in the second half.

Kaylene Smikle had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Maryland (16-3, 6-2). Saylor Poffenbarger added 13 points, Allie Kubek had 12 points and nine rebounds, Sarah Te-Biasu scored 11 points and Christina Dalce finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins were playing three days after an 89-51 loss to No. 7 Texas on Monday and were without two of their top three scorers with guards Shyanne Sellers (knee sprain) and Bri McDaniel (torn ACL) out.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had won their first 17 games before Sunday’s 62-59 loss at Penn State.

Key moment

After getting bullied on the boards for more than two quarters, Ohio State dug in defensively. The Buckeyes went on a 15-0 run late in the third quarter for a 55-50 lead. Kennedy Cambridge had five points and a steal in that run, while Thierry added four points and two steals and McMahon had four points and a steal.

Key stat

Ohio State shot just 23% in the first half and 59% in the second when it outscored Maryland 47-32.

Up next

Maryland hosts No. 1 UCLA on Sunday. Ohio State is at Nebraska on Sunday.