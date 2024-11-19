Army vs. Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

If you said prior to the season that on November 23rd Notre Dame and Army would faceoff with just one loss between them with a spot in the college football playoff on the line, you likely would have been committed to a mental institution.

Led by Senior quarterback Bryson Daily, the Army Black Knights are 9-0 and have played outstanding football. The Black Knights average 35 points per game while giving up only 10.

They have been running the ball effectively, but more importantly, they have only given up 908 yards on the ground all season.

It will be a matchup to watch with a very mobile quarterback and a running back who has a knack for breaking long runs for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will try to flex their muscles in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

During Notre Dame’s eight-game winning streak, they outscored their opponents 343 to 85.

The Fighting Irish have been humming offensively, led by Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard. During their winning streak, they have scored 28 or more points in every game and have scored the 50-point mark three times.

While Army is undefeated, Notre Dame is a 14-point favorite in this game.

Game Details & How to Watch Army vs. Notre Dame:

· Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

· Time: 7:00 PM EST

· Site: Yankee Stadium

· City: Bronx, NY

· TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds for Army vs. Notre Dame via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Army (+450), Notre Dame (-700)

· Spread: Notre Dame -14

· Total: 44.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6 AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is leaning towards Notre Dame -14:

“Bryson Daily is a really special quarterback; there’s zero doubt about it. With an SOS of 124, it feels like the numbers are slightly inflated. Army has yet to play a ranked team, and their best win is arguably against North Texas. A North Texas team who just lost 48-27 to UTSA.

Statistically, Army is good. Their only glaring weakness is against the run. It might be the only weakness, but defensively, they are 82nd in run success. Notre Dame run the ball and run the ball well.

It also helps that the Fighting Irish boast an elite defense. Although it seems like a lot of points, we are still getting a three-point discount from the opening line of -17.”

QB Matchup for Army vs. Notre Dame

· Black Knights: QB Bryson Daily – Daily has been good on both the ground and through the air ranking 13th nationally in all-purpose yardage. In addition, he’s thrown for 7 touchdowns and rushed for another 21.

· Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Has been a touchdown machine. He has scored a total of 23 touchdowns.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Army vs. Notre Dame

· Notre Dame has scored at least 30 points in six straight games.

· Since their loss to Northern Illinois, the Irish have won 8 straight by an average of 32.5 points.

· Notre Dame is 2-0-1 against the spread in ranked games this year.

· This week will be the first time this season where Army will be underdogs.

· The Black Knights are covering the spread 81.5% of the time which is tops in the nation.

· Notre Dame is 6-0 against the spread in their last six games.

· Army is 4-4 to the OVER in their last 8 games.

· Army is 4-0 ATS on the road this season.

· Notre Dame is 3-2-1 ATS as the home favorite this season.

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +800 to +500

· Alabama +800 to +750

· Indiana +3000 to +2500

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 13.7%

· Texas 11.4%

· Georgia 10.6%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 16.5%

· Georgia 15.5%

· Texas 11.6%

Biggest Liabilities

· Colorado

· Ohio State

· Tennessee

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. BET THE EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

