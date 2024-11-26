Purdue vs Indiana Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats

Indiana is coming off its first loss of the season and welcomes Purdue to town for Senior Day.

The Indiana Hoosiers are 10-1 with its first loss of the season coming at Ohio State (38-15). Indiana dropped to No. 10 in the AP Poll and will likely be on the backend of the teams in for the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but a convincing win here would help. Indiana has been one of the best against-the-spread (ATS) teams in the country and as a -29 point home favorite, all signs point to Curt Cignetti and company rolling.

Not much has gone right for the 1-10 Purdue Boilermakers. After the 49-0 win over FCS Indiana State, Purdue has lost 10 straight games with seven out of 10 losses coming by 17 or more points. Purdue lost to Michigan State 24-17 last week and has two OT losses this year, but this road game seems out of reach for the Boilermakers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all ofcollege football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Purdue @ Indiana

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: Indiana University Memorial Stadium

City: Bloomington, IN

TV/Streaming: Fox Sports 1

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Purdue @ Indiana

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Indiana (-6500), Purdue (+2000)

o Spread: Indiana -29 (-110)

o Total: 56.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at Indiana -25.5, so heavy money is pouring in on the Hoosiers. That is no surprise since Indiana is on the cusp of a College Football Playoff. The total has no movement.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets between Purdue and Indiana:

“The Indiana Hoosiers suffered the first loss of the season last week at Ohio State (38-15) and need to bounce back dominantly to secure a College Football Playoff berth.

Indiana’s First Half Team Total is 23.5, which might seem mighty lofty, but it’s certainly within range and so is a 50-point game for the Hoosiers. At home, Indiana has scored 17, 17, 14, 31, and 21 first-half points versus DI opponents this season for 20.0 first-half points per game.

Purdue’s defense hasn’t taken any steps forward this season. In the last seven games, the Boilermakers have allowed 24, 21, 21, 17, 21, 24, and 21 first-half points, so this number is nothing Indiana cannot do.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

Ohio State +320 to +275

Georgia +500 to +400

Texas +500 to +450

Highest Ticket%

Ohio State 13.4%

Texas 11.1%

Georgia 10.5%

Highest Handle%

Ohio State 15.9%

Georgia 14.9%

Alabama 12.1%

Biggest Liabilities

Colorado

Ohio State

Alabama

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Quarterback matchup for Boilermakers @ Hoosiers

Purdue: Hudson Card threw for a season-high 342 passing yards against Michigan State last week on 26-of-47. Card has nine touchdowns to six interceptions on the year and 1,606 passing yards.

Hudson Card threw for a season-high 342 passing yards against Michigan State last week on 26-of-47. Card has nine touchdowns to six interceptions on the year and 1,606 passing yards. Indiana: Kurtis Rourke has had a phenomenal season that has begun to be derailed slightly by injury. Rourke has 274 combined passing yards in the past two games and had zero touchdowns to zero interceptions last week. On the season, Rourke has 21 touchdowns to four interceptions for 2,478 passing yards and a 69.6 completion percentage.

Boilermakers @ Hoosiers player news & recent stats

Purdue is 3-8 ATS this season, ranking tied for fifth-worst.

Indiana is 8-3 ATS this season, ranking tied for seventh-best.

Indiana is 8-3 to the Over this season, ranking third-best.

Indiana is 5-2 ATS this year at home and 4-3 to the Over.

Purdue is 2-3 ATS this season as the road team and 3-2 to the Over.

Kurtis Rouke threw for zero touchdowns and zero interceptions last week.

Hudson Card threw a season-high 342 passing yards last week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: