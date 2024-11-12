Virginia vs. Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The Virginia Cavaliers enter this week on the brink of bowl eligibility, looking to find consistency in their season’s final stretch. At 5-4, they need one win in their final three games to find themselves in a bowl game this postseason.

The Cavaliers, led by sophomore Anthony Colandrea, picked up a massive win over Pitt last weekend. They held the Panthers to just 292 yards of total offense and kept the electric Eli Holstien to just 10 of 23 passing and 121 yards.

This week, they have a tall task as they head to South Bend, IN, to take on the 8-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Since the Irish suffered a home loss to unranked Northern Illinois, they have been on a warpath. The Irish have won seven straight, scored 40 or more in four games this season, and outscored their opponents 183-37 in the last four games.

After a slower than expected start, quarterback Riley Leonard has played phenomenal football for Notre Dame over the past month. For the season, he’s scored 22 total touchdowns, nine through the air and another 13 on the ground.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6 AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game Details & How to Watch Virginia @ Notre Dame

· Date: Saturday, November 16th, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Notre Dame Stadium

· City: South Bend, IN

· TV/Streaming: NBC

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds for Virginia @ Notre Dame courtesy of BetMGM

· Moneyline: Virginia (+1100), Notre Dame (-2500)

· Spread: Notre Dame -23

· Total: 50.5

Betting Insights and Best Bet

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is leaning toward Notre Dame -23:

“Naturally I would advocate for a Riley Leonard rushing over in this game. He finished with 70 in his last game and has had seven games with 50 or more rushing yards. It’s hard to tell exactly how high the books make his rushing total, but I’d imagine it’s close to 55.5 yards. That’s a number I’d, at the very least, consider. I can’t say what I would take without the exact number.

Let’s talk about the spread, at least. Notre Dame is 6-2-1 against the spread this year. They have an average margin of victory of 27.2 and are +11.5 to the average spread.

This Notre Dame team is special. Defensively, they are exceptional. They are in the top five in defensive success rate and EPA margin.

I don’t see how Virginia move the ball effectively. Take the Fighting Irish.”

National Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM

· Favorite: Ohio State +300

· Notre Dame: +2200

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Ohio State +350 to +300

· Texas +550 to +450

· Ole Miss +3500 to +1000

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 14.0%

· Texas 11.5%

· Georgia 10.6%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 17.7%

· Georgia 16.3%

· Texas 11.4%

Biggest Liabilities

· Colorado

· Ohio State

· Tennessee

Names to Know for Virginia @ Notre Dame

· Virginia Cavaliers: QB Anthony Colandrea – Colandrea has been in and out of the lineup with Tony Musket filling in at times.

· Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Coming from Duke, we knew Leonard would be spectacular with his legs. This year has been no different. He’s already rushed for 13 touchdowns this season.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Virginia @ Notre Dame

· Virginia has covered the Spread in 4 of its last 5 games as an underdog

· Betting Virginia to a level stake in all games this season would have shown a 106% return on investment

· Notre Dame’s last 3 home games have gone OVER the Total

· Notre Dame is 4-0 all-time vs. the Virginia Cavaliers

· Virginia is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games and 7-0-1 in its last eight on the road.

· Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games this season.

· The UNDER has cashed in 4 of UVA’s last 5 games but the OVER has cashed in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 5.

· Virginia is one win away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019.

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. BET THE EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

